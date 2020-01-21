'The world needs leadership': Starbucks pledges to become 'resource positive'
CEO Kevin Johnson outlines major new sustainability strategy for the coffee giant, promising tough environmental targets will 'create greater value for all stakeholders'
It seems Microsoft was just the start of a trend. Just days after the tech giant unveiled a sweeping new plan to become 'carbon negative' coffee giant Starbucks has followed suit, today unveiling a plan...
More news
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs