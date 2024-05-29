'Green Social Prescribing': NHS charities awarded share of £1m to create green spaces

A clutch of NHS charities have been awarded a share of £1m to create green spaces for communities with limited access to nature including NHS workers, mental health patients, and people who live in built up urban communities, it was announced today.

The Greener Communities Fund - a partnership between environmental charity Hubbub and NHS Charities Together - today unveiled individual grants of between £25,000 and £200,000 to selected schemes over a two-year period.

Grant recipients include plans to develop a sensory garden and mindfulness area for children with additional health needs in Dorset; a garden featuring a vegetable patch, wildflower meadow, and disability-friendly play equipment for children in the North London borough of Haringey; and an outdoor space for patients with long-term health conditions, dementia or mobility issues in Stockport.

Funding has also been awarded to a project aiming to create a new woodland space with yurts, kitchen, amphitheatre, allotments and outdoor plunge pools for hosting nature-based wellbeing groups in Cornwall; a garden to facilitate nature-based rehabilitation for patients recovering from injuries in Bristol; and spaces at eight different sites to engage patients and community members through food growing and gardening activities in Lanarkshire, according to the Greener Communities Fund.

The final two projects set to secure funding during the Fund's second year are plans for a revitalised hospital courtyard to provide a safe site for patients and staff to reconnect with nature and deliver horticultural therapy in Leeds; and the development of a collection of wildlife habitats to increase biodiversity, and provide a space for therapy and wellbeing activities in Greenwich in South London.

It follows recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimating that one million fewer people are now gaining health benefits from nature than there were in 2020, despite evidence that Green Social Prescribing – supporting people to engage in nature-based interventions and activities to boost physical or mental health - delivers a wealth of positive health benefits.

Research commissioned by the Greener Communities Fund also found that four-in-five Brits polled feel healthier and more energetic after spending time in nature, with 70 per cent reporting improved mental and physical health benefits ranging from better sleep to reduced stress and improved mood.

"We know that there is a strong link between green spaces and improved health and wellbeing, but unfortunately there remains significant inequality in access to these spaces," said Ellie Orton, chief executive at NHS Charities Together. "We're delighted to be partnering with Hubbub and Starbucks for a second year to continue to help remove barriers to nature and build on the incredible successes of the projects we've supported to date."

A recent report looking at the benefits of Green Social Prescribing claimed that the NHS could save £625m a year by prescribing time in nature. Orton stressed that one of the Fund's main objectives was to help improve the nation's health and reduce the pressure on overstretched NHS services. "We look forward to working with local NHS charities to bring to life their visions and see first-hand the significant impact that these amazing spaces will have on staff, patients and local communities alike," she said.

The Greener Communities Fund claims to have benefited more than 52,000 people since its first round of funding in 2023, with nine charity initiatives already underway. Previous projects to date include the transformation of 10,000 square metres of unused outdoor space into a woodland space and sensory garden for young people facing mental health crises in Birmingham, and the creation of weekly community gardening sessions in Cardiff.

Gavin Ellis, director and co-founder at Hubbub added that initiatives to harness the enormous potential of Green Social Prescribing have never been more crucial. "Improving access to green spaces not only hugely benefits people's mental and physical health, but also increases biodiversity and builds our sense of connectedness with the natural world," he said.

"Studies have also shown that spending time in nature makes people more likely to make more environmentally friendly lifestyle choices, as well as helping to lower their stress levels, reduce anxiety and combat loneliness."

