Spending Review
Spending Round: Defra wins funding boost but BEIS nets just £30m for Net Zero
Spending Round was slim pickings for green economy, but did include more cash for greener buses, £30m for Net Zero projects, and more money for air quality and biodiversity
Government spending plans: The key green takeaways
Chancellor Sajid Javid announces extra funding for Defra and £30m net zero money for BEIS, among a number of green spending plans
Spending Round: Green economy reacts
All the reaction from across the green economy on the government's public spending plans
How green is the government's Spending Review likely to be?
With both a no-deal Brexit and General Election potentially looming, could the Chancellor unveil any green spending tomorrow?
Double green funding to avert climate breakdown, NGOs tell Chancellor
Ahead of Wednesday's Spending Review, coalition of charities say low-carbon spending must rise rapidly to hit Net Zero target
Some suggestions for the Spending Review
Matthew Farrow of the Environmental Industries Commission sets out some key asks for the Chancellor, from greener homes to EV infrastructure
The Treasury is burning
Greta Thunberg is speaking truth to power, the CCC is about to report on net zero emissions, but, asks E3G's Ed Matthew, is the Treasury listening?