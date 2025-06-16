Infrastructure Strategy: Chancellor confirms £1bn to repair bridges and roads

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Infrastructure Strategy: Chancellor confirms £1bn to repair bridges and roads

Treasury trails this week's new Infrastructure Strategy with fresh funding commitment to make road network more climate resilient

The Chancellor has today announced £1bn of funding to enhance and repair run down transport infrastructure and "futureproof England's road network". Unveiled ahead of the government's new Infrastructure...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Survey reveals growing divide between EV and petrol and diesel drivers

Study: EU gas demand set to drop seven per cent by 2030

More on Transport

Infrastructure Strategy: Chancellor confirms £1bn to repair bridges and roads
Transport

Infrastructure Strategy: Chancellor confirms £1bn to repair bridges and roads

Treasury trails this week's new Infrastructure Strategy with fresh funding commitment to make road network more climate resilient

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 June 2025 • 2 min read
Government commits £15.6bn to city tram, rail, and bus projects across England
Transport

Government commits £15.6bn to city tram, rail, and bus projects across England

Electric trams and buses, as well as extended metro lines, all set to benefit from enhanced spending on city transit outside London

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 June 2025 • 4 min read
Royal Mail delivers emissions savings with renewables-powered delivery office
Transport

Royal Mail delivers emissions savings with renewables-powered delivery office

Trail-blazing all-electric delivery office features electric vehicles, renewable energy, and an air source heat pump

Amber Rolt
clock 30 May 2025 • 2 min read