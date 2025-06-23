'Build it in Britain': Government announces £700m funding boost for GB Energy

Additional funding for state-backed clean energy investment vehicle confirmed as part of government's new Industrial Strategy
The government has announced a further £700m in funding for Great British Energy to boost the state-backed firm's investment in homegrown clean energy manufacturing facilities and supply chains, as it...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis