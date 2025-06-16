'Wildly overestimated': Public thinks net zero set to cost 140 times more than CCC forecasts

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Comms strategy and language tweaks can bolster enduring net zero support in response to rising cost concerns, polling suggests

The British public remains deeply concerned about climate action and broadly backs the UK's net zero goals, but public support for the clean transition remains brittle given many people have "wildly overestimated"...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Crown Estate to invest £400m in UK offshore wind supply chain

How the world's biggest banks increased fossil fuel financing to $869bn in 2024

More on Politics

'This process matters': UN climate chief kicks off Bonn Climate Talks
Politics

'This process matters': UN climate chief kicks off Bonn Climate Talks

Climate adaptation, national action plans, finance roadmaps, and budget concerns top the agenda, as latest negotiations aim to lay groundwork for crucial COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil this autumn

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 June 2025 • 5 min read
'Wildly overestimated': Public thinks net zero set to cost 140 times more than CCC forecasts
Politics

'Wildly overestimated': Public thinks net zero set to cost 140 times more than CCC forecasts

Comms strategy and language tweaks can bolster enduring net zero support in response to rising cost concerns, polling suggests

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 June 2025 • 5 min read
Kemi Badenoch calls for 'windfall tax' to be scrapped as oil and gas prices jump
Politics

Kemi Badenoch calls for 'windfall tax' to be scrapped as oil and gas prices jump

Tory leader drops backing for tax introduced under the last Conservative government and calls for new oil and gas licenses to be issued

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 June 2025 • 7 min read