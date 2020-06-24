South Korea
Government unveils UK database of 4,300 low carbon projects
Views sought on new BEIS database which aims to showcase to investors the thousands of green organisations and projects given government funding since 2012
Reports: South Korea mulls pro-renewables energy policy shift
Newly-elected president reportedly looking at scrapping country's focus on fossil fuels and nuclear in favour of investing in clean energy and natural gas
New South Korean President launches coal pollution crackdown
President Moon Jae-in moves swiftly to order temporary shutdown of some of the country's oldest coal power plants in bid to tackle smog crisis
South Korea, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia ratify Paris Agreement as treaty enters force
Some 97 countries, representing almost 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, have now ratified
South Korea set to deploy 36MW energy storage system
Country's largest utility aims to install 500MW of energy storage capacity to help balance supply and demand by the end of 2017
South Korea becomes host to world-leading energy storage system
New 24MW storage system is the world's largest lithium ion installation for matching supply and demand
Carbon taxes and public transport : UN showcases best ways of slashing CO2
Report offers a range of best practice initiatives to help policy makers make an immediate push to cut emissions
Is carbon trading poised for take-off?
Carbon pricing is set to raise $22bn this year, as Vietnam adopts its own carbon market and China tightens cap-and-trade regulations
South Korea's INDC: Reductions on business as usual
Jonathan Grant and Rob Milnes warn countries like South Korea are setting their own baselines to make their climate change pledges look better than they really are
South Korea confirms plan for 37 per cent carbon cuts
Asian powerhouse to submit higher reductions than expected today as contribution to global emissions reduction deal
South Korea launches world's second largest carbon market
Emissions trading scheme officially comes online this week, promising a further boost to global carbon market
The world's 10 biggest tidal power projects
BusinessGreen runs down the most promising developments for the world's emerging tidal power industry
South Korea carbon trading unlikely to deliver climate target, say analysts
Point Carbon report predicts new market will have an oversupply of allowances when it launches next year
South Korea surges forward with 28MW tidal power project
Dutch developer Tocardo Tidal Turbines to install machines at site with some of the world's strongest currents
Kia and Hyundai agree $100m fine for US Clean Air Act violation
Car makers agree sum to resolve legal claim from EPA that they understated emissions data for some 2012 and 2013 models
Should insurance companies pay to protect the world's most treasured natural resources?
Oxford University launches new study to investigate risks to protected areas as UN biodiversity summit kicks off in South Korea
AFC Energy inks latest South Korean fuel cell export deal
UK-based developer signs landmark agreement worth up to $15m to provide South Korean energy giant with new fuel cell technology
AFC Energy moves into booming South Korean fuel cell market
UK firm signs Memorandum of Understanding with chemicals company Chang Shin to support roll out of fuel cell technology
Hyundai eyes mass market for fuel cell cars with California launch
Seoul-based company delivers first hydrogen-powered Tucson SUV to customer in California
South Korea on course for 'world's highest' carbon price
Analysts say government under-estimating 2020 emissions could drive allowances to $93/tonne when cap and trade scheme launches in 2015
Reports: South Korea confirms carbon market launch date
The Korea Exchange said to have won contract to operate world's second largest emissions trading scheme from start of 2015
British nuclear energy industry could attract South Korean investment
Korean companies tipped to follow France and China into UK market in wake of deal for new Hinkley Point reactor