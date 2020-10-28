South Korea to push for carbon neutrality by 2050

President Moon announced the net zero goal during a speech to lawmakers this morning | Credit: Government of South Korea

President Moon Jae-in announces climate ambition that sees world's 10th largest economy join growing momentum behind net zero

South Korea will set its sights on becoming a carbon neutral country by 2050, President Moon Jae-in announced today, making it the latest major economy committed to ending its contribution to climate change as crucial momentum towards net zero gathers pace ahead of COP26.

In a speech to lawmakers at the National Assembly this morning largely focused on Covid-19 economic recovery plans, Moon touted plans to invest eight trillion won ($7.1 billion) in a "Green New Deal" that would see Asia's fourth largest economy aim for carbon neutrality by 2050.

As part of the plan, Moon said the country would replace its coal power generation with renewable energy, replace old buildings and public rental housing with eco-friendly facilities, and expand its fleet of electric and hydrogen power vehicles and rapid EV charging infrastructure.

The plan to build a low carbon industrial economy will help to build "new markets and industries" and create jobs, he said.

It follows a series of green announcements in the wake of the pandemic from Moon, who is aiming for renewables to make up 20 per cent of the coal-reliant country's energy mix by 2030, while closing 40 existing coal-fired power plants by 2034.

Moon has been under growing pressure to ramp up the country's climate efforts in recent months, with lawmakers in the National Assembly last month declaring a "climate emergency" and calling on the President to pledge more ambitious decarbonisation goals for 2030 as well as 2050.

Today's announcement therefore marks yet another major win for the net zero agenda, coming hot on the heels of neighbour Japan's 2050 net zero commitment earlier this week, and China's landmark announcement that it plans to become a carbon neutral country by 2060.

South Korea's commitment is also a strong sign of momentum leading up to next year's critical COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, which the UK government is under significant pressure as host to ensure delivers progress on the world's Paris Agreement commitments.

Moon's announcement today coincided with a visit from UK Business Secretary and COP26 President Alok Sharma, who welcomed the news which he said had come after three days of "very productive meetings with government ministers, businesses and international organisations" in the country.

At the end of a very productive 72 hours of meetings with govt ministers, parliamentarians, businesses & international organisations, I'm delighted with the announcement by President Moon that South Korea 🇰🇷 has today committed to #NetZero by 2050! #COP26#TacklingClimateChange — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the UK is itself facing pressure on its own domestic climate efforts, with a major coalition of health professionals, faith leaders, youth climate campaigners and academics joining former world leaders and Conservative MPs in calling for Boris Johnson to deliver an ambitious climate plan well in advance of COP26 next year.

The UK is set to jointly host a Climate Ambition Summit in December alongside the UK in a bid to encourage global governments to come forward with enhanced commitments to the Paris Agreement, and campaigners argue the Prime Minister himself should therefore do the same.

Elsewhere, meanwhile, despite four of its top trading partners - the UK, Japan, South Korea and China - having all now joined the net zero club, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison remains reluctant to follow suit, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. UK PM Johnson had earlier this week urged Morrison to put Australia on a path to net zero emissions, arguing the economic benefits of building a green economy, but the intervention appears to have fallen on deaf ears.