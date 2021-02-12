Global Briefing: Australia and EU flex muscles over carbon border tariff proposals
From G7 rows to giant South Korean wind farms, BusinessGreen rounds up all the news from around the world this week
Row brewing over Boris Johnson's G7 plans to promote carbon border tariffs The Australian government has signalled it will oppose proposals for a new international agreement in support of carbon border...
ScotWind auction scheme delayed after Crown Estate UK hits jackpot in England and Wales auction
Seabed landlord announced plans to carry out review of 'option structure' of scheme after 'unprecedented outcome' of the Crown Estate's latest leasing round in England and Wales
Government blames Covid-19 for Green Homes Grant woes
Green business groups left baffled and frustrated by decision to withdraw over £1bn from flagship green home upgrade programme
Taxing questions: How the government's 'limited understanding' of environmental taxes is hampering green goals
National Audit Office urges government to start measuring impacts of environmental taxes more closely in order to give Parliament a better idea of the role tax can play in meeting green goals