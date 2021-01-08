Global Briefing: China unveils long-awaited carbon trading market
All the top green business news from around the world this week including China's ETS, Japan's fossil fuel car ban, and Enel's African green power push
China launches world's largest carbon market for power sector After years of delays and false starts, China has finally launched its long-awaited emissions trading scheme (ETS) covering the country's...
More news
Alok Sharma takes on COP26 Presidency full-time
BREAKING: Kwasi Kwarteng promoted to become Business Secretary, as Sharma to step up his focus on preparations for crucial Glasgow Summit
Global Briefing: China unveils long-awaited carbon trading market
All the top green business news from around the world this week including China's ETS, Japan's fossil fuel car ban, and Enel's African green power push
Why sustainability professionals have the edge on anti-racism work
There are important parallels between tackling the climate crisis and overcoming diversity challenges
What we can learn from Aveda's blockchain vanilla traceability project
The beauty giant reveals how it is getting a better grip on its supply chain impacts