Global Briefing: China unveils long-awaited carbon trading market

China's ETS covers over 2,200 high carbon plants | Credit: zhongguo
All the top green business news from around the world this week including China's ETS, Japan's fossil fuel car ban, and Enel's African green power push

China launches world's largest carbon market for power sector After years of delays and false starts, China has finally launched its long-awaited emissions trading scheme (ETS) covering the country's...

