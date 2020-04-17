Global Briefing: Macron warns coronavirus shows it is 'wake-up time' for climate risks
Plus Austria's last coal plant and Trump's mercury rule rollbacks, as we round up all the top global green business news this week
Macron: 'When we get out of this crisis people will no longer accept breathing dirty air' French President Emmanuel Macron has predicted the coronavirus crisis will ignite more concerted action to tackle...
Plus Austria's last coal plant and Trump's mercury rule rollbacks, as we round up all the top global green business news this week
Honda revs up 'second life' EV battery recycling scheme
Honda Motor Europe expands partnership with SNAM to recycle end-of-life batteries from hybrids and electric vehicles
Climate Assembly UK to finalise its net zero policy deliberations online
Citizens assembly on climate policy set up by six Parliamentary committees to hold several virtual meetings in wake of coronavirus crisis disruption
Tree Top, Pop-Tarts and the beauty of ugly fruit in tackling food waste
What is old is new again for the food industry as consumers become aware of the virtues of turning damaged apples and other fruit into purees, canned foods, breakfast items, and other products