Booming UK demand for chicken resulting in bulldozing of South American forests, Greenpeace warns
UK firms failing to track the impact of the soy used to feed their chickens, report finds
Solarcentury beefs up Latin American pipeline, as Brexit fears loom
UK solar firm snaps up 400MW pipeline of utility scale solar projects across five countries, as CEO confirms company is exploring Brexit contingency plans
Chicken manure set to power Colombian egg farm
Egg producer has commissioned German firm Weltec Biopower to build a pioneering 800kW biogas plant
Galapagos renewables project touts reduction of diesel imports
Organisation behind $10m San Cristóbal Wind Project says it has slashed diesel imports by millions of litres
Four ways the worldwide investment landscape for renewables is changing
The UK is among a number of European countries to see their dominance of the global renewables market slip, according to EY's latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index
Desert tower raises Chile's solar power ambition to new heights
Towering 200 metres above the desert, the Atacama 1 will harvest the sun's energy from a surrounding field of giant mirrors. But the completion of the $1.1bn project, the first of its kind in Latin America, has been thrown into doubt by the financial...
SunEdison breaks ground at 110MW Chilean solar plant
World's largest renewable energy developer says plant will begin operating next year
Solarcentury and Hybrytec team up to deliver Colombian solar push
Solarcentury and Hybrytec installed 507KW of solar panels in Latin American country last year, and have another 9.9MW in the pipeline
SunEdison moves into hydropower in $1.4bn investment surge
World's biggest clean energy development company invests $1.4bn in hydro, solar and wind assets across three continents
Apple inks $850m deal for First Solar project
The iPhone maker's latest green energy investment for solar farm in California makes it first $700bn US company
Chile prepares carbon tax legislation
South American country poised to approve plans for $5 a tonne carbon tax as part of new climate legislation package
Green buildings spring up in Asia and Latin America
Report finds huge growth in 'eco-friendly' housing and commercial property in emerging markets such as Pakistan, Mexico and Bangladesh
Giant Amanecer solar plant comes online in Chilean desert
Power produced by new 100MW plant - thought to be largest in Latin America - purchased by metals company CAP Group
Climate change could cause malaria to "creep up mountains"
New research calls for greater protection to prevent malaria spreading into higher altitudes in Africa and South America
UN carbon trading office to open in Colombia
Bogotá centre aims to increase the region's participation in the Clean Development Mechanism
Chilean businesses set for 600MW renewable energy boost
Mainstream Renewable Power and Actis form joint venture to develop $1.4bn worth of wind and solar power projects
Clear Channel shows off advertising l'eau-how
A Peruvian billboard has produced 15,000 litres of drinking water from the surrounding air
Mainstream raises $70m for Chile wind farm
Work on 33MW Negrete Cuel wind farm already underway, while company plans 2.3GW of wind and solar projects across the country
Uruguay set to become world leader in wind power
South American nation plans to produce 90 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2015