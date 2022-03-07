Amazon risks becoming a savannah as deforestation impact grows, study war

The Amazon rainforest is becoming less resilient and approaching a potential tipping point which could turn its vital ecosystem into arid savannah, a new report has warned.

Researchers from the University of Exeter, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and Technical University of Munich used satellite data to analyse the forest's response to periods of drought. They found that resilience dropped during the major droughts of 2005 and 2010, as part of an ongoing decline from the early 2000s to the most recent data in 2016.

While an exact tipping point remains difficult to identify, experts believe the Amazon could soon reach a crisis point that would trigger dieback and turn much of the forest into savannah, with major impacts on biodiversity, global carbon storage, and climate change.

Dr Chris Boulton, of Exeter's Global Systems Institute, said: "We now have satellite data on the Amazon that covers a sufficiently long timespan to observe changes in resilience. Our study looked in detail at month-to-month changes as the forest responded to fluctuating weather conditions.

"We studied metrics that are theoretically related to the rate of recovery after perturbations (external events that affect the forest), to see how the resilience of the Amazon ecosystem has changed in recent decades."

Boulton and his team are confident enough to predict that following droughts the Amazon rainforest would recover more slowly than it would have done as recently as 20 years ago.

The latest findings come as it was revealed that trade bodies representing some of the world's biggest soya suppliers lobbied against the EU's landmark deforestation policy days after signing a public pledge to end commodity-driven deforestation.

In documents obtained by Greenpeace's UK investigative journalism arm, Unearthed, three leading agricultural trade associations warned the EU's proposed deforestation legislation "would not have the desired impact," and would cause "major price increases and problems of availability" for grains and animal feed.

The trade bodies warned that by stepping away from farmers complicit with deforestation, the EU would lose influence to promote better practices. As such the groups argued for a 'mass balance' strategy that would mix soya from both sustainable and conventional sources. Mass balance is widely regarded as greenwashing by many campaigners who argue that it effectively allows 'business as usual' practices to continue.

Three of the four biggest exporters of soya from Brazil to the EU - Cargill, Bunge, and ADM - are on the board of and are, or have recently been, in leadership positions at two of the associations which signed the letter. It was sent to EU climate commissioner Frans Timmermans in the final days of the COP26 Climate Summit last autumn.

Spokespersons for Cargill, Bunge, and ADM told Unearthed that they were committed to eliminating deforestation from their supply chains, and that the letter to Commissioner Timmermans was intended to offer better ways of achieving that goal.

And in further related news, think tank Planet Tracker has warned that the Gran Chaco forest is "fast becoming the next major frontier of deforestation", due to rising global demand for soya.

The Gran Chaco is the largest dry forest in South America, around a quarter of the size of the entire European Union. Despite the region suffering a devastating rate of deforestation, equivalent to 20 per cent loss of native vegetation in 15 years, Planet Tracker says it is receiving limited attention from businesses and investors compared with activity in the Cerrado and Amazon.

The report calls out the 'Deforestation Dozen': 12 soy traders that control 89 per cent of soy exports from the Paraguayan and Argentinian Gran Chaco, who are failing to prevent soy-driven deforestation in the region.

The risk of deforestation has been significantly increased by inadequate legal protection, a lack of funding for enforcement, and insufficient progress in removing deforestation risk from the soy supply chain by traders, food manufacturers, and food retailers involved, the report says.

According to Planet Tracker's findings, the price of soy from the Gran Chaco would more than triple if embedded deforestation CO2 emissions were priced in at US$ 91 per tonne - the current EU Emissions Trading Scheme price. A review of the policies of the 20 largest equity investors funding the 'Deforestation Dozen' revealed that only one of them explicitly recognises the Gran Chaco as a high-risk biome - and not one of them has a forest investment policy that includes the Gran Chaco.

The suppliers identified included Cargill, Bunge and Glencore. BusinessGreen has contacted the companies for comment.

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your business? You can now sign up to attend the virtual Net Zero Finance Summit, which will take place live and interactive on Tuesday 29 March and will be available on demand for delegates after the event.