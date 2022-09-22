Amazon increases global renewables portfolio holdings, expands into Brazil, India, and Poland

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced it has further accelerated its renewables investment push, backing 71 new projects around the world that take the total generation from its global renewable energy portfolio to 50,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of clean energy.

The company announced its latest green investments at New York Climate Week, confirming plans for its first project in South America in the form of a solar farm in Brazil, as well as its first solar farms in India and Poland.

"We are bringing new wind and solar projects online to power our offices, fulfilment centres, data centres, and stores, which collectively serve millions of customers globally, and we are on a path to reach 100 per cent renewable energy across our entire business by 2025," said Adam Selipsky, chief executive of Amazon Web Services.

"Around the world, countries are looking to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy, and continued investments like ours can help accelerate their journey as we all work together to mitigate the impacts of climate change."

According to Amazon, the latest investments further cement its position as the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy globally. Its portfolio now comprises 379 energy projects across 21 countries, including 154 wind and solar farms and 225 rooftop solar projects, representing 18.5GW of renewable energy capacity. By the end of 2021, the company said it had sourced enough renewable energy to cover 85 per cent of demand across its business.

The company is also ramping up clean energy investment in emerging markets, with the latest wave of projects including three large-scale solar projects in Rajasthan, India, that will deliver 420MW of capacity.

Amazon said it is "scaling fast" in India, and these first investments will play a "critical role" in reducing its carbon emissions in the country. In the Asia-Pacific region, the company now has a total of 57 renewable energy projects.

In Europe, Amazon now has 117 renewable energy projects. Its latest investment included its first rooftop solar projects in France and Austria, as well as its first solar farm in Poland, which according to Amazon represents one of the largest solar deals to date in the country.

In South America, Amazon also announced its first renewable energy project in the form of 122MW solar farm in Brazil. In addition to providing renewable power to Amazon's operations in the region, the company said this project would also provide economic benefits to the local economy and the region's biodiversity.

In North America, Amazon is adding 1GW of clean energy capacity across the Southeastern US, including the company's first two renewable energy projects in Louisiana. The company now has a total of 202 projects across North America.

The company announced it is also working through the Clean Energy Buyers Institute's (CEBI) Beyond the Megawatt initiative, which it aims to accelerate the roll out of renewable energy projects across the corporate sector.

"As a key leader in the CEBA community, Amazon continues to demonstrate that when it commits to a vision, it drives a pace and scale that's a new bar to follow," said Miranda Ballentine, chief executive officer of Clean Energy Buyers Association and Clean Energy Buyers Institute (CEBI).

"Amazon also continues to be a leader in not only deploying today's clean energy procurement tools at scale, but also in leading its community of peers and partners in developing tomorrow's clean energy solutions - whether that's focusing on ensuring renewables have sustainable supply chains or expanding the impact of clean energy through next generation procurement tools."

During New York Climate Week, Amazon also announced that it has signed an agreement with renewable fuels technology company Infinium to begin powering its transportation fleet using low-carbon fuels from 2023.

And it announced plans to invest $10m to help launch the Water.org Water & Climate Fund, which hopes to provide clean water and sanitation solutions to more than 100 million people across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.