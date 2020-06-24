SME
Entrepreneurs and SMEs: The new game changers for a sustainable future
CISL's Eithne George explains why the bright ideas of today need a leg up to become the climate solutions of tomorrow
Cambridge Institute launches green business start-up accelerator
University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership wants to kickstart the growth of green SMEs
Walking the talk: Inside Carbon Credentials' journey to a 1.5 degree Science-Based Target
For years sustainability consultancy Carbon Credentials has advised large corporates on adopting a Science-Based Target - now it's had its own approved
Survey of small businesses reveals keen appetite for green action
Some 80 per cent of firms recycle, 77 per cent encourage greener behaviour from employees, and 64 per cent would consider introducing volunteering days for green causes