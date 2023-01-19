Report: SMEs face $50tr net zero funding gap

Global banks and businesses should beef up efforts to support small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) on their path to net zero emissions, with a new report warning that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face a $50tr financing gap that will have to be bridged if net zero emission goals are to be met.

New research by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL)​, Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), the We Mean Business Coalition, and the SME Climate Hub this week argued that more needs to be done by policymakers and big businesses to engage SMEs with the net zero transition.

The report highlights how SMEs account for 99 per cent of businesses globally and are responsible for more than half of industrial emissions.

However, it warns that the the majority of SMEs do not have the right skills, knowledge or resources in place to reduce their carbon emissions and develop credible net zero transition plans.

The report titled, Financial Innovation for SME net zero transition: Role of Banks and Buyers, draws on insights from a number of leading financial firms, including HSBC, Barclays, and Mastercard. It identified a number of common obstacles which could hinder SME decarbonisation, from a lack of knowledge on how to cut emissions and limited resources to a lack of standardised guidance on emissions reporting.

The report found that corporates, which frequently dominate the customers base of SMEs, are well placed to support their efforts to decarbonise and can help bridge the net zero financing gap "by experimenting with both incremental and radical solutions".

"Small businesses are the backbone of global economies," said Grant Rudgley, banking environment initiative lead at CISL. "Supporting them on their journey to net zero is a key priority of their banks, requiring new financial products and advisory solutions. This report begins to meet that requirement, summarising innovations bankers themselves see as necessary and feasible to accelerate small business decarbonisation."

Four main areas were identified through the research where "more can be done" to support SMEs decarbonisation efforts, with the report arguing effective net zero strategies need to focus on enhancing knowledge, deploying clean technologies, encouraging behaviour change, and delivering a shift towards more sustainable business models.

A number of case studies also highlighted how corporates can help SMEs enhance their net zero strategies. For example, NatWest Group's Carbon Tracker application is providing SMEs with an estimate of their carbon footprint, while supermarket Asda has developed a behaviour based solution called the Sustain & Save Exchange - a free online tool which supports supplier interaction to enable improved resource efficiency and emissions reductions.

However, Giulio Berruti, director for climate at BSR, argued corporates urgently needed to ramp up efforts to work with SMEs if global climate goals are to be met. "Small and medium enterprises make up a significant portion of the world economy, and while their actions are critical to reaching net zero globally, support is currently lacking," he said. "Most large companies rely on several thousand SME suppliers, and banks often serve large numbers of SME customers. As such, both banks and large companies have an important role to play in incentivising SME action to net zero."

Pamela Jouven, director at the SME Climate Hub, similarly warned that "we cannot reach our global net zero goals or create thriving economies without bringing these businesses on board, and they cannot take the action needed without the proper tools and support".