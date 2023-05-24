The SME Guide to Net Zero

SME Guide to Net Zero
SME Guide to Net Zero

Exclusive new free to download guide provides invaluable insights into how smaller businesses can navigate the net zero transition

Ahead of this year's Net Zero Festival, BusinessGreen is today launching an exclusive new report exploring how small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can best embrace the net zero transition and navigate the inevitable changes that are taking place right across the economy.

Written by former BBC Energy and Environment Analyst Roger Harrabin, The SME Guide to Net Zero provides an invaluable overview of the challenges and opportunities smaller organisations face as they seek to develop and execute their own net zero strategies.

Featuring best practice advice and case studies, the report provides an introduction to many of the crucial issues that will be discussed at this autumn's Net Zero Festival.

You can register to download the free guide below and register for your pass to the Net Zero Festival at the event website.

BusinessGreen launches new SME Guide to Net Zero
BusinessGreen launches new SME Guide to Net Zero

Exclusive free to download guide provides invaluable advice on how to develop an effective decarbonisation strategy ahead of this year's Net Zero Festival

Dana Haidan: 'Climate change has an image problem'
Dana Haidan: 'Climate change has an image problem'

Virgin Media O2's chief sustainability officer discusses the importance of finding a niche within sustainability and the need to challenge public perceptions on climate change

How Mercedes is turning a corner on decarbonised logistics

In the second part of our series, Mercedes-AMG Petronas' Alice Ashpitel discusses how the F1 team is working to slash transport emissions, drive the development of sustainable fuels, and hit net zero targets

