Why real estate investors stand accused of 'failing to take even basic steps' to advance climate action

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

ShareAction has ranked 16 of the world's biggest real estate investment managers on their climate commitments, emissions disclosure, and climate risk efforts - and found many of them wanting

Many of the world's biggest real estate investment managers have been accused of "failing to take even basic steps" to curb their emissions and tackle climate risks in a new report this week, which warns...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Survey: UK school leavers increasingly eyeing green jobs over university

Government urged to stand firm on £3.3bn budget for community clean energy

More on Investment

Why real estate investors stand accused of 'failing to take even basic steps' to advance climate action
Investment

Why real estate investors stand accused of 'failing to take even basic steps' to advance climate action

ShareAction has ranked 16 of the world's biggest real estate investment managers on their climate commitments, emissions disclosure, and climate risk efforts - and found many of them wanting

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 August 2025 • 7 min read
Frugalpac plans to pour £5m funding round into roll out of 'world first' paper wine and spirits bottle
Investment

Frugalpac plans to pour £5m funding round into roll out of 'world first' paper wine and spirits bottle

British clean tech firm launches latest fundraising round to support next phase of global growth, including the development of new paper-based paint pots

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 August 2025 • 2 min read
Research: Majority of UK investors progressing ESG policies despite US 'backlash'
Investment

Research: Majority of UK investors progressing ESG policies despite US 'backlash'

Isio research finds 77 per cent of UK asset managers are using scorecards to integrate ESG policies into their investment processes

Martin Richmond
Martin Richmond
clock 11 August 2025 • 4 min read