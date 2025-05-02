HSBC shareholders urge bank to reaffirm net zero commitment

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
HSBC headquarters, London | Credit: HSBC
Image:

HSBC headquarters, London | Credit: HSBC

Investors managing £1.2tr in assets sign statement to be read at HSBC’s AGM today warning that weakening its climate policies would put it 'out of step' with other European financial firms

Thirty leading investors collectively responsible for managing £1.2tr in assets are calling on HSBC to publicly reaffirm its commitment to the net zero transition at the banking giant's AGM today, amid...

