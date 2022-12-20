MyStory: How work projects inspired me to build my net zero home

clock • 1 min read

Schroders' Charlotte Jacques presents the sustainable home she has built for her family as well as a site in Croydon where the team have designed a low carbon complex

Nearly 40 per cent of global carbon emissions come from the built environment, so in Schroders' latest #MyStory video, the firm's Charlotte Jacques - the firm's head of sustainability and impact investment for real estate - takes presents the sustainable home she's built for her family, as well as a site in Croydon where the team have designed a low carbon complex.

This article and video is sponsored by Schroders.

