Sajid Javid
Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
Government to review Air Passenger Duty as part of Flybe rescue plan
Treasury promises review of Air Passenger Duty will keep in mind the UK's net zero emission climate change commitments
Chancellor promises to 'prioritise' environment in March Budget
First Budget under Prime Minister Johnson will focus on environment, raising hopes for net zero action
Government under fire for 'reneging' on green finance pledge
Chancellor fails to include climate change remit in guidance to UK financial regulators, in apparent backtrack on government pledge made this summer
'Faster, and further': CBI calls for 'decade of climate action'
As government formally launches review of the cost of meeting UK's net zero target, employers' body steps up call for bolder decarbonisation strategy
Can new EU 'right to repair' product rules 'inspire the rest of the world'?
New EU ecodesign rules will require TVs, fridges and dishwashers to be easier to recycle and more energy efficient
Buses and broadband: Chancellor's green infrastructure push set to be overshadowed by road-building blitz
Sajid Javid is set to build on flurry of net zero announcements, but critics argue government's new policies do not go far enough
Was the Spending Round greener than it looked?
There are positive signals the government is preparing for a decarbonisation drive
Spending Round: Defra wins funding boost but BEIS nets just £30m for Net Zero
Spending Round was slim pickings for green economy, but did include more cash for greener buses, £30m for Net Zero projects, and more money for air quality and biodiversity
Government spending plans: The key green takeaways
Chancellor Sajid Javid announces extra funding for Defra and £30m net zero money for BEIS, among a number of green spending plans
Spending Round: Green economy reacts
All the reaction from across the green economy on the government's public spending plans
How green is the government's Spending Review likely to be?
With both a no-deal Brexit and General Election potentially looming, could the Chancellor unveil any green spending tomorrow?
Double green funding to avert climate breakdown, NGOs tell Chancellor
Ahead of Wednesday's Spending Review, coalition of charities say low-carbon spending must rise rapidly to hit Net Zero target
Government doubles no deal funding as green concerns escalate
Treasury announces an extra £2.1bn in Brexit funding is set to be releases, sparking accusations that spending pledges do not add up
High Court quashes Sajid Javid's rejection of Druridge Bay coal mine
Bank's Mining wins appeal against former Housing and Communities Secretary's rejection of new open cast coal mine on climate grounds
Gove on climate action: There's 'a lot more we need to do'
Environment Secretary argues summer heatwave highlights need for bolder climate action, as reports suggest Home Secretary Sajod Javid wants to roll back environmental rules
James Brokenshire appointed as Housing and Communities Secretary
Former Northern Ireland Secretary replaces Sajid Javid at the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government
Set 2030 zero carbon standard for new homes, construction sector urges
Letter from 50 construction and property business leaders calls on government to deliver long-term green building policy certainty
Druridge Bay: Sajid Javid refuses coal mine planning permission citing climate concerns
Decision letter confirms that Secretary of State gave "very considerable weight" to greenhouse gas emissions that would result from controversial coal mine
Government delays decision on controversial Druridge Bay coal mine plans
BREAKING: On the day a long-awaited decision on future of plans for open cast coal mine was expected, government confirms it has deferred the ruling without setting a new deadline
Druridge Bay: Government urged to reject new coal mine or risk torching green credentials
EXCLUSIVE: Friends of the Earth writes to Communities Secretary Sajid Javid to warn approval for new open cast coal mine would be "entirely at odds with government's coal phase-out policy"