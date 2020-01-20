Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
In the end the plan was exactly as many business and environmental groups had feared. During last month's election campaign the FT reported that the government was preparing to make the freedom to diverge...
More news
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs