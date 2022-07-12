Tory leadership hopefuls urged to confirm climate stance

Conservative leadership candidates are today facing fresh calls to clarify their position on climate and environmental issues, after support for the UK's net zero targets emerged as one of the key dividing lines in the increasingly fractious race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, who is currently one of the frontrunners in the race, today pushed back at proposals from rival candidates Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch for the UK to pause or rethink its net zero targets.

In an article in The Telegraph, Mordaunt this morning announced plans for a wide-ranging package of economic reforms, which she argued would enable a lower tax environment and provide "a huge boost for our plans to achieve net zero, where we believe that up to three million green jobs could be generated by 2030, creating the apprenticeships, new jobs, and training opportunities right across the UK".

The move came after Sajid Javid also signalled he would continue to support the UK's net zero target, while arguing that the government should look to "minimise the costs of transition to net zero". In a manifesto, published yesterday, the former Health Secretary provided little detail on how he planned to reform climate policies to curb the cost of the net zero transition, but he offered a clear defence of the need to decarbonise, arguing there was ample evidence the costs of climate change and biodiversity loss are likely to be "far higher" than the cost of delivering on net zero goals.

"Ever more drought, widespread flooding, threats to food security and mass migration flows would be an environmental and economic disaster," he wrote. "So we must take a reinvigorated approach to seize the huge opportunities of new industries and renewable technologies. Using the COP process and international collaboration we should aim for a market, science and technology driven approach which can protect the environment and enhance productivity."

However, questions remains over the extent to which many of the candidates will support the UK's net zero targets. Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and leading backbencher Tom Tugendhat are set to formally launch their campaigns today and are thought unlikely to propose a shelving of net zero goals. But there is widespread speculation some of the right-leaning candidates could yet join Braverman and Badenoch in attacking the net zero goal and publicly backing high carbon policies, such as a revival of fracking in the UK.

Today, Badenoch doubled down on her criticism of the government's net zero strategy, arguing in a speech to mark the launch of her campaign that there are "too many policies, like the net zero target, set up with no thought to the effect on industries in the poorer parts of this country". "The consequence is simply to displace emissions to other countries," she added, accusing the government in which she is a Minister of engaging in "unilateral economic disarmament".

Separately, Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, who reportedly led calls in Cabinet for the UK to end its moratorium on fracking, endorsed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss today. However, Truss has also secured the backing of Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who has repeatedly argued that reviving fracking in the UK would prove hugely unpopular and would have little impact on energy bills.

Meanwhile, COP26 President Alok Sharma, who remains a member of the Cabinet despite a wave of resignations around him over the past week, has yet to throw his weight behind any of the leadership candidates so far. BusinessGreen understands he has not ruled out announcing his backing for a candidate later in the race, although at this stage it remains unclear which candidate will offer the most ambitious and credible climate policy platform.

As such, the Conservative Environment Network (CEN), which counts over 130 MPs as members, has this week written to all the candidates, urging them to clarify their stance on environmental issues and pledge to maintain the Party's support for ambitious action on climate change and environmental protection.

"The world is facing, as a whole, global challenges over energy and food insecurity. Tackling the causes of these crises means recognising not only the cost-of-gas crisis, but the crisis that is encircling our natural environment and global climate," the letter warned. "We are calling on all candidates in this leadership race to recognise the importance of maintaining the Conservative Party's leadership, both nationally and internationally, on nature, the environment, tackling climate change and energy and food security. The Conservative Party has had a proud record as the party of nature. It has been in our DNA to conserve, to protect, and to leave our environment in a better place for future generations."

Speaking to the Press Association, Chris Skidmore, founder of the Net Zero Support Group of Conservative MPs, said he feared the UK's climate goals could be under threat.

"We have yet to hear from any candidate in this leadership race their clear position not only on supporting net zero but also how they intend to prioritise climate, nature and the environment," he said. "At a time of a cost-of-gas crisis and global food insecurity, and a time when the UK is about to face record heatwaves, it's absolutely vital that every candidate in this leadership race sets out their stall on how they would protect net zero.

"As far as I'm concerned, the future progress on climate change hangs in the balance. We have two weeks to save net zero."

Speaking at the CEN Summer Reception last night, Environment Secretary George Eustice said he could "entirely understand" why supporters of green policies and ambitious climate action may have cause to "feel apprehensive or anxious about the future" in the wake of Johnson's resignation.

However, he promised to push back against threats to the government's environmental policies and manifesto promises, as he offered an upbeat assessment of the leadership contest. "I remain very, very confident that whomever wins this leadership context, they will recognise that the environment and the planet matters to our voters," he said.

He stressed that environmental commitments were "the reason why many people back the Conservatives", as he also pointed to the influential membership of the CEN caucus, which should help ensure ambitious green policies remain in place under the next Prime Minister.

"I worked for David Cameron many years ago when he said 'vote blue, go green' - and that importance of the environment to Conservatives has never actually gone away," Eustice said.

"We will continue the trajectory, continue to deliver as we promised we would do in our manifesto, and continue to deliver for the environment. So there's a big task for all MPs who are part of CEN - there will be a task for people like me as well - to ensure that we maintain this policy trajectory."

The calls for candidates to come forward with plans detailing how they would put the UK back on track to meet its net zero goals came as the rival camps continued to try and outdo each other with sweeping tax cut proposals.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi indicated yesterday that he would "abolish" VAT and green levies on energy bills for two years, as part of a huge package of uncosted tax cuts.

"I will abolish VAT and green levies - temporarily - for two years," he said. "It is simply not right that families are currently having to see their bills skyrocket and they're struggling with it and we do nothing. We will continue to meet our net zero target for 2050 but this is a moment of emergency and we have to act like it."

However, it remains unclear whether abolishing green levies means halting them altogether or transferring the cost of green levy schemes on to general taxation. The green levies that some candidates want to see scrapped pay for energy efficiency and fuel poverty schemes, as well as long term clean power contracts with generators. As such, any attempt to fully abolish green levies would require the suspension of energy efficiency schemes that help households reduce their energy bills and the breaching of government contracts. Equally, funding the levies through general taxation would present a further challenge to the Treasury at a time when many of the leading candidates are promising to deliver uncosted tax cuts.

In related news, fewer than 70 MPs attended a climate briefing from Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance in Parliament yesterday, which was arranged to provide MPs with the same scientific update that reportedly helped convince Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prioritise climate action ahead of last year's COP26 Climate Summit. None of the leadership hopefuls were in attendance.