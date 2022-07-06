A government rocked by the resignation of both Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid will today attempt to demonstrate it is still able to govern, with the introduction to parliament of the "most significant piece of energy legislation in a decade".

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who is understood to remain supportive of embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will today present the landmark Energy Security Bill in the House of Commons, setting out how a wave of new measures aim to bolster UK energy security, curb fossil fuel imports, and accelerate the transition to a clean energy system.

However, even as the Bill was announced it was in danger of being overshadowed by a further wave of Ministerial resignations that raise questions as to whether Number 10 will be able to find sufficient numbers of backbenchers willing to serve in a Johnson administration.

Announcing the Bill, Kwarteng hailed the sweeping package of new policy measures as "the biggest reform of our energy system in a decade".

"To ensure we are no longer held hostage by rogue states and volatile markets, we must accelerate plans to build a truly clean, affordable, home-grown energy system in Britain," he said. "We're going to slash red tape, get investment into the UK, and grab as much global market share as possible in new technologies to make this plan a reality.

"The measures in the Energy Security Bill will allow us to stand on our own two feet again, reindustrialise our economy and protect the British people from eye-watering fossil fuel prices into the future."

The Bill features 26 separate 'measures' designed to accelerate investment in domestic energy generation and tackle volatile fossil fuel prices. The government said the new policies were designed to complement the direct financial support announced in the Energy Security Strategy this Spring and would help to curb energy bills in the long term. However, as with the Energy Security Strategy, the Bill faced criticism for failing to include new measures to enhance energy efficiency.

The government said the Bill would help drive an unprecedented £100bn of private sector investment by 2030 in the UK industry, largely in new clean technologies such as hydrogen and offshore wind that are expected to support around 480,000 green jobs by the end of the decade.

At the heart of the Bill are long-awaited proposals to introduce a new policy framework designed to enable predictable returns for companies investing in new carbon capture and storage (CCS) hubs and hydrogen production capacity.

The promise of new 'business models' for companies deploying CCS and hydrogen technologies is accompanied by plans to establish a regulation and licensing framework to enable the set-up and scale-up of a new CO2 transport and storage networks. Moreover, the Bill is set to enable the government's plans to deliver a large village hydrogen heating trial by 2025, following confirmation of two potential locations in Whitby, in the Ellesmere Port area, and Redcar.

The Bill also promises to deliver a major boost for the fledgling heat pump and district heat network markets, with Ofgem appointed for the first time to oversee regulation of heat networks and ensure fair pricing in the fast-expanding sector. In addition, it sets out plans for a "market-based mechanism for the low-carbon heat industry to step up investment and lower the cost of electric heat pumps, while scaling up domestic manufacturing and installation".

Further new powers will enable the extension of the energy price cap beyond 2023, enhance protection against increasing network prices, and introduce a new independent Future System Operator, which will "take a whole-system approach to coordinating and planning Great Britain's energy system, looking across electricity, gas, and other emerging markets such as hydrogen and CCUS".

In addition, the Bill raises the prospect of streamlining grid connections for offshore wind farms, boosting competition for new onshore electricity networks, and removing obstacles to new battery and pumped hydro storage projects. "This will facilitate the deployment of electricity storage, such as batteries and pumped hydro storage, by clarifying it as a distinct subset of electricity generation," the government said.

The Bill also contains controversial new measures targeted at activist groups such as Extinction Rebellion and its offshoots that would give the Secretary of State powers to pre-emptively prevent 'malicious protests' that could lead to disruption to the downstream oil sector.

More broadly, the Bill requires industry to take measures to improve their own energy resilience and provide information to government so that Ministers can better identify potential disruptions to energy supplies.

And it pledges to "take back control" of powers given to the EU governing the energy performance of buildings. "The Bill will provide a replacement power to enable the UK government to amend the EU-derived Energy Performance of Buildings regime going forward," the government said.

Alongside the Bill, the government today launched a wide-ranging new consultation on how to deliver a smarter grid and energy system, which sets out proposals to ensure consumers are protected as the market for smart appliances and demand-side response services expands.

The sweeping package of proposals was broadly welcomed by energy industry groups.

"The energy industry is ready to deliver an affordable, clean power system that will benefit consumers and the UK economy," said director of advocacy at Energy UK, Dhara Vyas. "The Energy Security Bill will help to ensure the UK's long-term energy supply and a cheaper and cleaner system overall. With the cost of energy reaching unprecedented levels it's right that the government urgently legislates to protect consumers, whilst also delivering frameworks and regulation to support the decarbonisation of the UK economy so that it reduces bills in the long term."

Ruth Herbert, chief executive of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association, said the Bill promised to unlock major new investment in the nascent sector. "Carbon capture, utilisation and storage has a critical role to play in reducing the UK's emissions and in the development of our industrial regions, where investment in new infrastructure can put us at the forefront of the global net zero transition," she said. "The CCSA has worked with the UK government on a credible investment framework for CCUS deployment and we are pleased to see the Energy Security Bill laid in Parliament today to implement it. We look forward to confirmation of the first wave of carbon capture projects and a clear plan for subsequent projects to move ahead as soon as possible."

Ross Easton, director of external affairs at the Energy Networks Association, said the Bill had a critical role to play in enabling the next phase of the UK's transition to net zero emissions.

"As the first dedicated energy legislation in nearly a decade, today's Energy Security Bill is a welcome opportunity to enable a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system," he said. "With record levels of electric vehicles, renewable energy capacity and heat pumps being introduced, alongside new technologies such as low carbon hydrogen, the role of our energy networks in integrating these technologies into the energy system has never been more important."

However, with the Bill coming just a week after the Climate Change Committee (CCC) warned the UK was badly off track to meet its medium and long term emissions goals, some commentators warned the proposed legislation did not go far enough.

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group, said the Bill represented welcome progress, but warned significant gaps remained in the UK's climate policy regime, most notably around efforts to improve energy efficiency.

"We welcome the development of clear business models for key low carbon technologies and fuels, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage, both of which have an essential role to play in supporting the decarbonisation of heavy industrial sectors such as steel and cement," he said. "The focus on accelerating the development of low carbon heat - and in particular heat pumps - is essential if the UK is to remove all avoidable emissions from the built environment by 2035, however it must be accompanied by clear regulatory standards and incentives to improve energy efficiency in homes and buildings, both of which are still lacking.

"The renewed commitment and focus on delivering the 50GW target of offshore wind capacity by 2030 is also positive, as clean electricity will be vital to decarbonise sectors such as buildings, transport and heavy industry. However, the UK's offshore wind ambitions must go hand in hand with providing greater predictability and efficiency in the planning process to ensure the underlying grid capacity is in place to support the achievement of this target."

Melanie Onn, deputy chief executive at RenewableUK, said the "measures set out in the Bill will accelerate the UK's transition to energy independence by enabling us to deploy innovative home-grown renewable technologies at scale", adding that the UK had "a golden opportunity to export worldwide, as we're a global leader in these cutting-edge technologies".

However, she also warned that to "speed up this transition, we need a new approach to how the market is regulated and that should start with a net zero duty on Ofgem so that all decisions on the future of the market are aligned with our decarbonisation targets".

In addition, there were concerns that the government appears to have shelved a previous proposal to legislate to ensure unabated coal power plants in the UK are closed by October 2024 at the latest. Bloomberg reported that the proposed date did not feature in the new legislative package, fuelling fears the current energy supply crunch could prompt the government to delay the phase out date. Kwarteng recently signed an agreement with EDF to extend the life of its West Burton A coal plant to keep it on standby this winter in response to growing concerns Europe could face a severe gas supply crunch.

The relatively warm welcome for the new legislation was also tempered by concerns over whether the government will be able to steer the Bill through Parliament, given this morning's latest wave of letters to the Conservative's 1922 Committee calling for a fresh vote of no confidence on the Prime Minister's leadership.

This morning City Minister John Glen became the latest Minister to quit the government, declaring that the country "deserves better" than the "poor judgement" demonstrated by the Prime Minister's appointment of Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip after he had been told that Pincher had previously been reprimanded for inappropriate behaviour. As Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister, Glen played a key role in the government's green finance reforms and its plans to establish the UK as the world's first net zero financial centre.