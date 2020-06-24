RSPB
RSPB delivers solar powered nature reserves with Triodos green loan
Conservation charity strikes long-term green loan deal with Triodos Bank to fund raft of renewable energy projects across its nature reserves
Housebuilders urged to avoid 'unnecessary loss of habitats' amid netting uproar
Government warns developers as Norfolk council attracts criticism for cliff-face nets which prevent birds from nesting
'Strong ambition': EDF snaps up giant Neart Na Gaoithe offshore wind farm
450MW offshore wind project was threatened by bitter legal battle with the RSPB, but is now on course to start generating by 2023
Green groups call for for 'strong' climate policy to protect Scotland's heritage
Campaigners call for strong Scottish climate change bill as research shows region's natural environment and historic buildings are at risk of damage
Is post-Brexit farming uncertainty putting the environment at risk today?
Drop in applicants to the Countryside Stewardship scheme prompts farming and green groups to warn Brexit uncertainty is threatening current environmental efforts
Neart na Gaoithe: Supreme Court awards final green light for embattled Scottish offshore wind farm
Supreme Court rejects RSPB's request for final appeal against high profile project
Companies urge RSPB to drop fight against Scottish offshore wind farm
Coalition of 29 firms in the supply chain for the proposed 450MW Neart na Gaoithe wind farm call on charity to abandon its legal challenge amid concerns over further delays to the project
RSPB revives fight against Scottish offshore wind farms
Bird charity lodges appeal bid directly with Supreme Court, potentially spelling further delays for wind farms including giant Neart na Gaoithe offshore project
Giant Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm back on track after RSPB appeal rejected
Latest in the long-running legal battle sees RSPB's request for an appeal rejected, following court's decision in May to reinstate planning permission for £2bn wind farm
Court ruling throws lifeline to over 2GW of Scottish offshore wind projects
But long-running legal battle could continue if RSPB opts to appeal decision to the Supreme Court