Nature charities warn government's planning reforms risk 'taking a wrecking ball' to nature

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Heads of 32 UK conservation groups write to government calling for major changes to flagship Planning and Infrastructure Bill in order to avoid weakening nature protections

The heads of more than 30 nature charities have today called on the government to rethink its flagship Planning and Infrastructure Bill, warning that in its present form the legislation would "break new...

Amber Rolt

Unilever urges trade associations to 'bring their considerable influence to the table' on climate action
Policy

Unilever urges trade associations to 'bring their considerable influence to the table' on climate action

Consumer good giant urges industry bodies to use their influence to encourage government action on climate policy, slashing emissions, and phasing out fossil fuels

Amber Rolt
clock 08 April 2025 • 3 min read
Government urged to consider 'basic income' for farmers to support food security
Policy

Government urged to consider 'basic income' for farmers to support food security

Open letter from farmers and politicians also calls for SFI budget to be reopened and expanded in order to provide certainty and support for nature-friendly farming

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 April 2025 • 5 min read
Five ways to improve net zero action - our new research highlights lessons from the past
Policy

Five ways to improve net zero action - our new research highlights lessons from the past

The best net zero solutions galvanise people and make policy relatable - by giving communities a sense of agency, research suggests successful transformation is more likely

Karen Bickerstaff, University of Exeter; Alice Moseley, University of Exeter, and Patrick Devine-Wright, University of Exeter - The Conversation
clock 04 April 2025 • 6 min read