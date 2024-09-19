'The star of the show is mud': Exploring the vast amounts of carbon stored beneath Britain's waves

Michael Holder
clock • 13 min read
Credit: Paul Naylor
Image:

Credit: Paul Naylor

Scientists have mapped the carbon stored in the top layer of the UK's seabed - and the results have potentially major implications for the UK's net zero targets and renewable energy ambitions

It is often said that we know more about the surface of the moon than we do about the bottom of the ocean. In truth, it is an out of date comparison, thanks to decades of research which has vastly expanded...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Supermarket sweep: Aldi unveils flurry of science based targets to help hit net zero by 2050

'We need to make sure it goes undisturbed': Groundbreaking research maps vast UK seabed carbon stores

Most read
01

'Every climate goal around the world is at risk': LinkedIn warns green skills crunch is getting worse

19 September 2024 • 5 min read
02

UK's first energy from waste carbon capture pilot project goes live

16 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Record growth: Solar sector set to surpass expectations for 2024

19 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

Shopify launches e-commerce platform for trading carbon credits

17 September 2024 • 2 min read
05

'Heat the human, not the home': Octopus Energy powers up electric blanket offer for vulnerable customers

19 September 2024 • 4 min read

More on Climate change

'The star of the show is mud': Exploring the vast amounts of carbon stored beneath Britain's waves
Climate change

'The star of the show is mud': Exploring the vast amounts of carbon stored beneath Britain's waves

Scientists have mapped the carbon stored in the top layer of the UK's seabed - and the results have potentially major implications for the UK's net zero targets and renewable energy ambitions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 September 2024 • 13 min read
The climate crisis is a crisis of gender-based violence
Climate change

The climate crisis is a crisis of gender-based violence

The sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls should be integrated into all national climate plans, writes UNFPA's Lydia Zigomo

Lydia Zigomo, United Nations Population Fund
clock 13 September 2024 • 3 min read
Study: Farmers braced for 'historically poor harvest' following extreme wet winter weather
Climate change

Study: Farmers braced for 'historically poor harvest' following extreme wet winter weather

Think tank brands 2024 a 'year to forget' as analysis of government data forecasts one of the worst three harvests since 1983 for key crops

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 September 2024 • 5 min read