Rosebank

Research: UK council pension funds investing £4bn in firms expanding North Sea oil and gas production

Investment

Exclusive: Billions of pounds invested by local government pension funds in oil and gas production, analysis by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism finds

clock 23 October 2023 • 4 min read
'Climate chaos': Christian leaders urge Prime Minister to stop Rosebank oil field

Energy

Project will not provide energy security or create jobs 'fit for the future we need', bishops and archbishops warn PM

clock 06 October 2023 • 3 min read
Regulators give green light to controversial Rosebank oil and gas field

Energy

Experts warn burning all the estimated oil and gas from the field off Shetland would releases emissions equivalent to the annual output of over the 90 countries

clock 27 September 2023 • 5 min read
Greenpeace gets green light for judicial review of oil and gas licensing round

Policy

Government's climate assessment process for new oil and gas licensing round to be contested in court

clock 26 April 2023 • 5 min read
Chancellor urges UK financial regulators to back Energy Security Strategy

Infrastructure

Rishi Sunak calls on Bank of England to encourage financial sector to back domestic oil and gas production 'where practical and relevant'

clock 08 April 2022 • 6 min read
