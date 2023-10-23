Exclusive: Billions of pounds invested by local government pension funds in oil and gas production, analysis by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism finds
Project will not provide energy security or create jobs 'fit for the future we need', bishops and archbishops warn PM
Experts warn burning all the estimated oil and gas from the field off Shetland would releases emissions equivalent to the annual output of over the 90 countries
Government's climate assessment process for new oil and gas licensing round to be contested in court
Rishi Sunak calls on Bank of England to encourage financial sector to back domestic oil and gas production 'where practical and relevant'