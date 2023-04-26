Greenpeace gets green light for judicial review of oil and gas licensing round

Cecilia Keating
clock • 4 min read
Greenpeace gets green light for judicial review of oil and gas licensing round

Government's climate assessment process for new oil and gas licensing round to be contested in court

Plans to launch a new round of oil and gas exploration in the North Sea were hit with a major setback yesterday, after a High Court judge approved calls for a judicial review of the government's decision-making...

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
