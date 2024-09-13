High Court blocks plans for Cumbria coal mine on climate grounds

Plans to develop the UK's first new coal mine in three decades have been blocked by the High Court, after it ruled the previous government had failed to take into account the broader climate impacts of the fossil fuels extracted from the site in Cumbria when it gave the green light to the project in 2022.

The landmark judgment this morning - which could signal an end to the long-running saga surrounding the plans for a hugely controversial new coking coal mine in Whitehaven - was immediately hailed as a major win for climate campaigners.

The ruling follows the new Labour government's announcement last month it would not contest the court case against the Whitehaven coal mine project, which was approved under the previous Conservative government by then-Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove in December 2022.

The government has also said it will not contest a similar legal challenge against the proposed Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas drilling projects in the North Sea, effectively conceding it would be unlikely to win the upcoming Judicial Review.

The moves followed a landmark Supreme Court ruling earlier this summer, which ruled Surrey County Council had failed to consider the full climate impact of the Horse Hill oil drilling project, including the emissions that would result from burning the extracted oil, before granting planning consent.

Legal experts said at the time that ruling could set a crucial precedent that would leave other carbon intensive projects - including the Whitehaven coal mine and the Rosebank and Jackdaw projects - vulnerable to legal challenges.

The legal challenge against the Cumbria coal mine planning approval was mounted jointly by Friends of the Earth and South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC). The High Court today said the green groups' case had succeeded on all grounds, meaning that unless the developer West Cumbria Mining (WCM) withdraws its planning application for the development, the government will now have to reconsider whether to allow the mine to be built.

Green groups this morning celebrated the ruling, hailing it as further evidence that carbon intensive projects are not compatible with the UK's legally-binding emissions targets.

Friends of the Earth senior lawyer, Niall Toru, said the result was "fantastic news and a huge victory for our environment and everyone who has fought against this climate-damaging and completely unnecessary coal mine".

"This mine should never have been given permission in the first place," he said. "The case against it is overwhelming: it would have huge climate impacts, its coal isn't needed and it harms the UK's international reputation on climate. Any reconsideration of the planning application can surely only reach one conclusion - and reject this harmful mine once and for all. We believe that the writing is on the wall, and that WCM should withdraw its application for this climate-wrecking project. We have to leave fossil fuels in the ground and build the cleaner, brighter future that will slash emissions, cut bills and create the well-paid jobs of tomorrow that areas like West Cumbria so urgently need."

He also predicted the ruling could have significant implications for other fossil fuel projects. "It is the first fossil fuel case to be decided after the landmark Supreme Court judgment on oil drilling at Horse Hill," he said. "That the ruling today has gone against the mining company could have ramifications internationally, as there are cases abroad where challenges are being made against fossil fuel projects on a very similar basis."

Coal extracted from the proposed mine had been earmarked for use in steelmaking, although critics had warned that much of the coal would likely be exported as there would be little demand from the UK's domestic steel industry. Domestic demand for coal is set to fall further, after the UK's biggest steelworks at Port Talbot prepares to shift to electric arc furnaces that do not require coal, after a major £500m deal between its owner Tata Steel and the government was agreed this week.

Some estimates had suggested lifetime greenhouse gas emissions from the proposed Whitehaven mine would have exceeded 220 million tonnes of CO2, which is more than half of the UK's total territorial emissions for 2022.

Jake White, head of legal advocacy at WWF, welcomed the "huge victory" at the High Court today, as he stressed the importance of halting all new fossil fuel projects if the UK is to meet its climate obligations.

"We have to halve our climate emissions by 2030 and the science tells us we cannot dig any new coalmines or drill new oil and gas fields," he said. "It is now high time that the UK government make good its promises and refuse the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas licences in the North Sea that will have an even more catastrophic impact on our climate. The UK Government must plan for a just transition away from oil and gas for the workers who are extracting dwindling finite reserves of fossil fuels and expand our growing renewable energy market that will increase energy security and protect us from volatile oil and gas prices."

WCM had not responded to requests for comment on today's ruling at the time of going to press. However, the developer had previously claimed the project would achieve net zero emissions from its direct operations, partly through the use of carbon offsetting, and that it would provide a boost local jobs and the economy.

But Mr Justice Holgate this morning concluded "the assumption that the proposed mine would not produce a net increase in greenhouse gas emissions, or would be a net zero mine, is legally flawed".

Tessa Khan, executive director at anti-fossil fuel campaign group Uplift, said today's court ruling "will make it even harder for oil and gas companies to get away with flimsy, poorly-evidenced arguments that justify their projects and their profits".

"The court has made it clear that the favourite line of fossil fuel companies - that if we didn't produce fossil fuels here, it would simply be produced elsewhere - doesn't wash," she said. "It also confirms that any such assertion should be subject to public scrutiny and that the government cannot just wave through new projects without taking into account the full range of their environmental projects."

The government declined to comment on the High Court ruling, saying it could still be subject to litigation should West Cumbria Mining choose to lodge an appeal.

