risk management
FRC: Trust in business undermined by inadequate reporting of environmental risks
The Financial reporting Council has emphasised the importance of detailed, transparent reporting during these 'times of uncertainty', in an open letter published yesterday
'Like Dad's Army': CCC slams UK's 'ramshackle' climate change preparations
UK failing to prepare for impacts of climate change while plans for cutting emissions remain lacking, Committee on Climate Change warns
Bank of England issues climate risk guidance to 'unlock action' from insurers
Developed by industry and regulators, aim is to help insurers draw up management approaches to climate risk
'Wake-up call': World's leading central banks urge financiers to act on climate
Network for Greening the Financial System sets out key recommendations for world's central banks to address climate risk and spur green investment
'Sleepwalking into catastrophe': Why the world needs to wake up to the climate threat
Switch off the news and start worrying about the big picture problems, writes Madeleine Cuff
'Severe and costly': 2018 clocks in $160bn worth of extreme weather damages
Annual natural disaster report from Munich Re rates 2018 as the fourth costliest year since 1980
CDP: Firms failing to strengthen climate risk reporting despite EU guidelines
Review of 80 of Europe's biggest companies finds continuing gap between environmental risks listed in reports and concrete actions being taken to address them
How surging mega-cities could pose a major climate challenge for businesses
Investments in the world's fastest growing cities face the biggest risk from climate change, according to analysis by Verisk Maplecroft
Crumbling coastlines: 520,000 coastal homes and business at risk of seaside flooding
With sea levels rising, Committee on Climate Change urges major overhaul of government's management of coastal flooding and erosion
Investors worth $6.4tr call on firms to tackle supply chain deforestation risks
More than 40 asset managers highlight wide ranging business risks and climate impacts from deforestation exacerbated by beef production
How should businesses tackle risks posed by the shift away from plastics?
Companies face a raft of transition, reputational, physical, and liability risks from the consumer and economic shift away from single use plastics, ClientEarth report warns
An Act of God? No Sir, an Act of Man
Climate change poses new responsiblities for a board's risk management strategy, says Earth on Board's Philippe Joubert
Navigating the ESG maze: How can companies and investors improve environmental disclosure?
Interest in ESG, climate risk, and TCFD guidelines is growing, but many businesses and investors remain unsure over precisely how to coordinate on disclosing crucial environmental data
2017: A year of dark hours and green optimism
James Murray reviews a year in which terrifying climate impacts wrestled with heartening green business breakthroughs
Survey: Majority of businesses failing on climate adaptation
Almost half of firms expect climate change to impact on their value chain within next five years - but only a quarter are preparing for it, according to DNV GL survey
CDP: Global companies risking $941bn due to failure to address deforestation
Study finds that while majority of companies concede they are exposed to commodities that face forest-related risks, only a fraction have taken action to address the problem
Could better understanding of climate science land more businesses in court?
Increased ability to foresee climactic events is in turn heightening the need for businesses and governments to manage risk and harm, according to a new scientific paper
Why is nobody talking about risk?
Firms must prepare wisely for the low-carbon transition - and that includes thinking about the risks it could pose, argues HSBC's Scott McClurg
S&P: Offshore wind has great potential if growth risks are addressed
Global ratings agency cites North American market for future capacity expansion, but warns of need to tackle technological risks
Verisk Analytics snaps up wind power consultancy MAKE
Global risk management giant Verisk Analytics continues push into renewables market with latest acquisition