How CEOs, experts and philosophers see the world's biggest risks differently
The World Economic Forum cited extreme weather, climate change and natural disasters as the top risks facing the world in 2020, while CEOs cited trade wars, over regulation, and uncertain growth
We live in a world threatened by numerous existential risks that no country or organisation can resolve alone, such as climate change, extreme weather and the coronavirus. But in order to adequately...
More news
Small businesses want to be more energy efficient - but they need support
SMEs must be encouraged to embrace energy efficiency measures if governments are to deliver on net zero targets, argues Carbon Trust's Laura Timlin
Green Alliance launches carbon policy tracker, as concerns grow over COP26 plans
Government must deliver carbon cutting policies this year to stay on track for net zero and maintain role as climate leader at COP26, think tank warns
How CEOs, experts and philosophers see the world's biggest risks differently
The World Economic Forum cited extreme weather, climate change and natural disasters as the top risks facing the world in 2020, while CEOs cited trade wars, over regulation, and uncertain growth
'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity': EY to go 'carbon neutral' by end of 2020
Accounting giant to both reduce and offset its carbon emissions as part of plans to 'drive long-term, sustainable growth'