Covid and climate: Annual Davos report raises alarm over escalating, intertwined risks facing the global economy
A pair of new reports on global economic risks and water shortages highlight the urgent need for coordinated action to tackle interlinked and worsening threats to global stability
Much of the world will today be breathing a sigh of relief as Joe Biden prepares to replace Donald Trump as US President. Gone is a President who wilfully rejected and exacerbated myriad global risks to...
More news
Covid and climate: Annual Davos report raises alarm over escalating, intertwined risks facing the global economy
A pair of new reports on global economic risks and water shortages highlight the urgent need for coordinated action to tackle interlinked and worsening threats to global stability
Microsoft teams up with UK start-up to curb climate impact of aircraft contrails
Satavia claims better atmospheric forecasting using AI can eliminate or offset up to 60 per cent of aviation industry's climate impact
Ørsted gives green light for green hydrogen pilot project
Offshore wind giant confirms final investment decision for trailblazing H2RES project, as it looks to deliver first green hydrogen in late 2021
Trade Bill: MPs vote against greater post-Brexit trade deal scrutiny
MPs voted 353 to 277 against an amendment that would have ensured greater democratic oversight over agreements that could have major impacts on food standards and environmental issues