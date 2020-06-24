Renewables Target
E.ON extends 100 per cent renewables offer to small business customers
Company says it aims to enrol over 100,000 small business customers to 100 per cent renewables backed power supply over the next 12 months
Drinks giant Pernod Ricard joins RE100
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten also signs up to initiative promising 100 per cent renewable electricity
Greens propose £12bn renewables blitz, as Tories unveil public transport plans
Green Party says investment drive would create 75,000 clean energy jobs, as Tories announce plan for £4.2bn Local Public Transport Fund
A whole new way to love McDonald's: its climate goals
Having inked its first major US renewables deal, the fast food giant is now exploring to curb emissions from its thousands of franchises
UK set to miss a host of environmental goals, research shows
New analysis reveals targets covering air pollution, water quality, recycling, tree planting, renewable energy and biodiversity are all on track to be missed in the coming years
IEA: Solar set for 'spectacular' growth over next five years
New forecasts from International Energy Agency suggest world will add 1,200GW of new renewables capacity by 2024
Energy firms risk customer confusion over 'green' tariffs
Which? argues energy firms selling renewable electricity tariffs based on credits could be 'greenwashing' customers
Record renewables output helps push coal to less than one per cent of UK grid
Official data shows renewables provided over 35 per cent of UK power during the second quarter, as coal hit a record low of 0.6 per cent
Report: Corporate renewables demand keeps on rising
BloombergNEF update confirms global corporate demand for clean energy contracts is continuing to rise, thanks in large part to US blue chips
How Organic Valley lit up 10 communities with solar while meeting its clean energy goals
US organic foods player confirms it is on track for 100 per cent clean energy sourcing
Virgin Media dials up 100 per cent renewables goal
Media giant signs up to RE100 initiative, after confirming it sourced 100 per cent renewable power in the UK and Ireland last year
European renewables outstrip fossil fuels for second year running
Renewables produced more power than fossil fuels in first six months of 2018 and 2019, according to analysts EnAppSys
Increasing tailwinds behind renewables
Wind turbine manufacturers are on the winning side of the world's changing energy mix, reports Liontrust's Mike Appleby
New study shows public wants renewables - but the government is not listening
The polling is remarkably consistent - the public wants to see more renewables projects
Report: Wind and solar to deliver half the world's power by 2050
BloombergNEF report concludes that in nearly two thirds of the world wind and solar are the least expensive option for new capacity, but long term challenges remain for grid decarbonisation efforts
European Commission: Member States' climate plans not good enough
Current plans fall short of 2030 targets, official European Commission assessment warns
Target sets sights on new renewable energy goal
US retail giant commits to sourcing all its electricity from renewable sources by 2030
SDG7: The compass pointing towards a world of clean and accessible energy
Could SDG7 provide a spring board for both full decarbonisation and the achievement of all 17 SDGs?
WindEurope: 'Collapsing' German onshore wind development putting EU renewables targets at risk
Trade body warns the powerhouse of the European wind energy market is in 'deep trouble'
Solar-powered pharmaceuticals: Novo Nordisk on track to meet 100 per cent renewables target
Investment in vast solar installation will enable Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to meet its 2020 renewable energy goals
Clean Energy Deal Tracker: Utilities want in on growing demand for renewables
GreenBiz releases its latest update on soaring renewables demand from US corporates
Wales: 'Radical' plan could deliver 100 per cent renewable power by 2035
Report from the Institute of Welsh Affairs argues that combination of public and private investment could see the country fully decarbonise its electricity system over the next 15 years
How Bloomberg, Cox, Gap Inc., Salesforce and Workday combined clout to buy clean power
Five US corporate giants have teamed up in a bid to rapidly expand their use of clean power
Britain has shifted 30 per cent of its electricity away from fossil fuels in just nine years
The UK is in the midst of a remarkable energy industry transformation, the full scale and pace of which is rarely understood