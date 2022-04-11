Mars Wrigley has unveiled plans to convert its ice cream plant in Steinbourg, France to become the first 100 per cent electrically powered industrial site in the Mars Group.

The move will build on the company's commitment to use only 100 per cent renewable power by allowing the site to become completely self-sufficient from the direct use of fossil fuels.

The electricity that supplies the plant is already 100 per cent renewable with the company sourcing power from wind, hydro, and solar plants, but the switch to full electrification will allow it to take another step towards its goal of delivering net zero emissions across its value chain by 2050, the firm said.

Florence Mouls, vice president supply at Mars Wrigley in Europe, CIS, and Turkey, said the facility would mark a key milestone in the multinational's decarbonisation efforts.

"The world we want tomorrow hinges upon the responsibility of businesses to make changes today, which is why we're pioneering projects such as the first 100 per cent renewable energy factory in the Mars Group," she said. "This is a key milestone for both Mars Wrigley in Europe, and Mars, Incorporated as we continue to make steady progress towards achieving net zero throughout our value chain by 2050."

The project will see an electric boiler installed this summer to replace the existing gas version - a move that should save 600 tons of CO2 a year.

The project forms part of Mars' wider efforts to curb its emissions at the site, which have seen the factory already reduce gas consumption by almost 50 per cent over the past decade thanks to the deployment of an energy recovery and heat pump system. The plant has also reduced water consumption by 30 per cent per tonne of ice cream produced and reduced power consumption thanks to the optimisation of chocolate brewing time, Mars said.