Booming UK renewables industry still at risk of missing net zero targets

The UK's renewable energy industry grew 8.7 per cent in 2019/20 to £22.4bn, with the sector employing nearly 140,000 people as the wind, solar, bioenergy, and electric vehicle markets all reported impressive growth.

Those are the headline findings from the annual REview21 state of the industry report from trade body REA, but the report also warns that despite impressive progress on multiple fronts a combination of policy uncertainty and the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic mean the sector is not currently on track to meet the government's emissions and clean energy targets.

Drawing on official figures, the report highlights how surging wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and biomass power investment meant renewables share of the UK's electricity mix rose from 31.07 per cent in 2018 to 34.85 per cent in 2019.

However, slower progress on green heat technologies means renewables share of the overall energy mix stood at just 12.3 per cent and as such the report warns the UK is likely to miss the pre-Brexit EU target of sourcing 15 per cent of its energy from renewable by 2020.

The report highlights how electric vehicles represented a "standout area of growth" over the past year and reveals that consumption of renewable transport fuels grew by 27.3 per cent. Similarly, it highlighted how the solar PV sector countinues to outperform official government projections, despite the removal of subsidies and frequent policy changes.

However, overall the report warns that it "is clear that growth of power generation has slowed after large rises in the middle of the last decade".

"Anaerobic Digestion power generation, for example, is now unlikely to meet BEIS's projections, with generation standing at 92 per cent of the desired target," the report states. "Similarly to power, the renewable heat sector saw an increase in generation, albeit with slowing growth rates. Bioenergy sources continue to lead the way in this area, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of total heat generation, underlining their importance to the UK's heat decarbonisation efforts. Nonetheless, the diminishing growth rates since the mid-2010s are a cause for concern. Changes to the tariff rates under the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) have clearly had an impact, as has the large and prolonged gaps in heat decarbonisation policy."

Echoing warnings this week from trade body RenewableUK about barriers to development in the offshore wind project pipeline, the REA report concludes that the UK's net zero emissions targets are at risk of being missed unless the government moves quickly to deliver a new suite of policies to mobilise increased investment in renewables capacity, especially for renewable heat.

"REview21 underlines the continuing resourcefulness, ingenuity and dedication of our industry and we have seen growth right across the board," said Dr Nina Skorupska, CEO of Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA). "However, despite the increase in renewable energy generation, it is clear that progress is being shackled by the reductions in tariff support and gaps in government policy."

She added that policy gaps were also undermining the job creation potential of the sector at a time when the government is keen to see a green recovery from the pandemic.

"We have seen decent progress, with nearly 140,000 people now being employed by the renewable energy and clean tech industry and we believe that nearly 200,000 extra jobs could be created by 2035," she said. "This figure might be even greater if the government properly backs our sector and puts the industry at the heart of the UK's economic recovery. By the same token, these job projections aren't a guarantee either. If the sector continues to receive patchy and short-term support from the government then we could fall well short of our sector's, and, indeed, the country's economic potential."

Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your industry? Sign up now for a guest pass to the Net Zero Festival.