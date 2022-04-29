How Apple, Walmart, PepsiCo are offering suppliers a leg up on renewable electricity

Leading US corporates are moving to accelerate supply chain decarbonisation efforts
It's been five years since Apple decided to get proactive about extending its ambitious renewable electricity commitments into its supply chain - an incredibly important gesture for any company serious...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial