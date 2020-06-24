Renault
Groupe Renault inks EV charging partnership, as IONITY fast charging plans accelerate
Dual boost for European EV market, as leading auto giants beef up charging infrastructure plans
Renault primes €1bn EV investment in race for global leadership
Carmaker vows to make France a "centre of excellence" for electric vehicles with investment in four production sites
Renault to transform Portuguese island into green power leader
Carmaker has partnered with local electricity provider EEM to launch project to turn Porto Santo into a 'smart fossil free island' using EVs, battery storage, and renewables
Renault to cut ribbon on first electric vehicle store
French auto giant will today officially open its first Electric Vehicle Experience Centre in Stockholm, ahead of European roll out plans
Renault-Nissan partner with Dongfeng to make EVs in China
New Energy Automotive Co - a new venture jointly owned by Renault-Nissan and Dongfeng - will build and sell EVs in China
Reports: Renault shares drop amid emissions testing allegations
Reports suggest the French car firm faces potential fines over emissions irregularities in two of its car models
Renault calls on Sweden to back driving licenses for electric vehicle owners
Car giant launches petition calling for new driving licenses to help encourage motorists to switch to EVs
New Renault ZOE aims to beat 'range anxiety' with 250-mile driving range
Carmaker claims new model has the longest driving range of any mainstream electric car and will break down 'psychological barriers' to EV adoption
Europcar toasts largest-ever delivery of Renault ZOEs
Over 50 of the all-electric ZOEs will be used by car sharing service E-Car Club and to support firm's Deliver & Collect service
Reports: Renault could phase out most diesel cars in Europe
French carmaker reportedly concerned mounting costs of tighter EU emissions tests could kill off diesel engine for many of its models
Renault unveils plans for Utrecht smart solar charging EV network
French carmaker plans to partner with Utrecht City Council to create city-wide car sharing network powered by renewable energy
Shares in Renault slump 20 per cent as speculation mounts over emissions probe
Reports suggest authorities are stepping up investigations in wake of VW emissions-rigging scandal
Paris climate summit delegates to travel zero emissions-style in electric fleet
Renault-Nissan Alliance confirms it will provide 200 electric vehicles for high profile COP 21 meeting
Scotland's largest electric car club charges into St Andrews
E-Car Club makes 10 Renault cars and vans available to residents, businesses and visitors
Which car makers are best prepared for stricter emissions rules?
CDP report aims to show investors which companies are least likely to avoid hefty government fines
Renault-Nissan electric vehicles sales rose 24 per cent in 2014
Leaf remains most popular vehicle on the zero emissions market, selling 61,507 last year
LEAF snatches 45 per cent market share for zero emissions cars
Nissan-Renault Alliance celebrates as LEAF sales grew 77 per cent last year
E-Car Club launches first university car-sharing hub
Three all-electric Renault cars will be available for hourly hire at the University of Hertfordshire
Councils awarded £2.4m for new green buses
Norman Baker reveals further winners of Green Bus Fund, as Renault bags £17m to develop low carbon vans
How Renault's circular thinking is driving down waste
Automaker is refurbishing parts and using green energy as part of its company-wide resource strategy, writes Lem Bingley
Renault drives into electric car sharing with Bolloré deal
French companies set to develop new three-seater electric vehicle for nationwide car club scheme
Renault-Nissan Alliance sells 100,000th electric car
Companies clock up 841 million kilometres of zero-emission driving, saving 124 million kilograms of CO2
Renault ZOE First Drive - "a genuinely desirable electric car"
Richard Lane of GreenCarDesign.com is blown away by a zero emission car that promises to redefine the EV look
Renault unveils zero emissions Twizy to challenge 'white van man'
New Twizy Cargo for businesses promises to cut costs of electric vehicles for businesses