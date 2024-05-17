'Good Truck' Roadshow: First Bus powers up Renault electric HGV showcase

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: First Bus
Image:

Credit: First Bus

UK's largest bus operator provides electric charging to Renault Trucks' flagship vehicle on last UK stop of 10,000km eHGV roadshow

First Bus has powered up Renault Truck's new flagship electric Heavy Goods Vehicle (eHGV) as it made the last UK stop on a more than 10,000 kilometre European tour designed to demonstrate the range and...

Stuart Stone
