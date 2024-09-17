Study: EU clean car rules and 'glut' of more affordable models to boost EV market share

Electric vehicle (EV) sales across Europe are expected to accelerate over the next 12 months, providing European car makers with a clear route to meeting EU emission targets for 2025 and beyond, according to the latest forecast from think tank Transport & Environment (T&E).

A series of recent reports have suggested EV sales are off track to meet EU targets, prompting some manufacturers to call on Brussels to trigger a crisis clause to delay CO2 targets by two years.

But the new analysis from T&E based on EV sales for the first half of this year and new projections for 2025 suggest the market share for EVs is on track to reach between 20 and 24 per cent across the bloc next year.

In July, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the bloc's 2035 target to reduce CO2 emissions produced by new cars and vans by 100 per cent against 2021 levels. Intermediate emissions reduction targets for 2030 were set at 55 per cent for cars and 50 per cent for vans.

The annual target for 2025 is not an Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate akin to that adopted in the UK, but a goal for achieving an average emission performance standard of 93.6g of C02 per kilometre for passenger cars between 2025 and 2029 and 153.9 g CO2/km for vans during the same period.

T&E's central scenario forecasts EVs will contribute 60 per cent, on average, to the emissions reductions carmakers need to achieve to put them on track to meet the overarching emissions targets next year.

It added that demand for EVs should accelerate in the coming month, driven by seven new fully electric models priced at under €25,000 which have recently launched or are set to go on in 2025.

The modelling suggests EVs could account for 20 per cent of the auto market next year if manufacturers rely on increased sales of hybrid models to help meet their emissions targets. Or EVs' market share could jump to 24 per cent if manufacturers ramp up efforts to promote zero emission models.

"Full electric cars (BEVs) should be almost a quarter of new cars sold thanks to a glut of new, more affordable models," said Lucien Mathieu, cars director at T&E. "But manufacturers' reliance on hybrids, which are reaching the limits of their CO2 saving potential, is a short-sighted strategy for the climate and competing with Chinese BEVs."

As such, T&E is calling on the EU and national lawmakers to do more to further boost EV demand with policies such as corporate fleet targets, increased investment in charging infrastructure, and new social leasing schemes.

"We welcome that President von der Leyen has put an end to uncertainty over the car CO2 targets," said Mathieu. "Now it's time for the EU to support electric car uptake by setting electrification targets for corporate fleets. Governments need to build a stable regulatory environment for EVs with national charging goals and targeted support for buyers."

The report also highlights how manufacturers who fall short of their emissions targets can still comply with the rules by 'pooling' their emissions with other manufacturers who are on track to exceed their targets.

T&E said such an agreement between VW and Tesla would mean only 17 per cent of VW's sales would need to be BEVs in 2025 instead of 22 per cent. Similarly, if Ford pools with Volvo, as it did in 2021, BEVs would need to account for just under one-in-10 of Ford's sales instead of just over one-in-five.

The report calculated that under all scenarios Volvo is already compliant with the targets thanks to its impressive EV sales.

The report follows the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which revealed that UK sales of new zero emission models rose 10 per cent year-on-year during August - meaning EVs accounted for 22.6 per cent of the market, surpassing the 22 per cent target set through the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate for the first time this year.

