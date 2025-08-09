Electric Car Grant: Government confirms Nissan, Renault, and Vauxhall EVs eligible for £1,500 discount

Department for Transport announces latest zero emission models to qualify for grant scheme
Drivers will be able to save £1,500 on electric vehicles (EV) produced by some of the UK's biggest car makers from today, after the government confirmed 13 models from Nissan, Renault, and Vauxhall were...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis