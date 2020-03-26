REA
'Damaging': Renewables sector slams proposed Ofgem energy network reforms
Plans to reduce embedded benefit payments for small power generators risks undermining rollout of clean, cheap and flexible energy grid, warn critics
Election 2019: A five-point renewable energy wishlist
REA chief executive Nina Skorupska calls on political parties to put climate action front and centre as their election campaigns get underway
Record renewables output helps push coal to less than one per cent of UK grid
Official data shows renewables provided over 35 per cent of UK power during the second quarter, as coal hit a record low of 0.6 per cent
Delivering on the people's priorities
Brexit or no Brexit, we're running out of time to tackle climate change, argues the REA's Nina Skorupska
Regulation Island: Will electric car charging thrive after OLEV intervention?
REA's Daniel Brown assesses the slew of new EV policy and regulatory proposals just released by the UK's Office for Low Emission Vehicles
MPs set to vote on Net Zero law
Motion to approve 2050 net zero target scheduled for Commons vote this afternoon, as campaigners call for government to match VAT policies with climate ambitions
First do no harm
Every government decision should be held to a simple question - 'is this helping or hindering our climate targets?' - argues the REA's Nina Skorupska
Green gas milestone: One million UK homes now supplied with biomethane
There has been a surge in number of UK homes being supplied with gas from farm and food waste, according to latest data from the Green Gas Certification Scheme
It's time for bioenergy to stake its claim in the UK renewables mix
The bioenergy industry needs more carrot and less stick, argues REA's Nina Skorupska
REA urges industry to make EV charging networks more user-friendly
Industry must make interoperability and the seamless use of different EV charging networks a top priority, trade body argues
REA to review UK bioenergy's 'long-term potential in low carbon energy mix'
Renewable Energy Association to assess potential role for bioenergy - including biomass, green gas and energy from waste - in meeting UK climate targets
'New era' for UK solar, as government U-turn promises payments for exported renewable power
Claire Perry unveils plans for a Smart Export Guarantee designed to ensure households and businesses are paid for the power they export to the grid
Government wants UK bioeconomy to double in size by 2030
Government strategy envisions bio-based economy reaching £440bn in value, but industry sceptical it can get there without further policy support
Kneejerk RHI proposals could jeopardise renewable heat targets
Wood Heat Association chair Neil Harrison argues the end of RHI support for biomass in urban areas is misguided
Centrica acquires Californian developer Vista Solar
News comes after industry survey warns of significant job losses in UK solar sector if government goes ahead with scrapping Feed-in Tariff
Government overhaul of biomass auction rules sparks controversy
Measures to restrict biomass' role in upcoming Contracts for Difference auction cheered by environmental campaigners but slammed by industry
Faulty wiring? Upgrade standards for green electricity future, REA urges government
New report from Renewable Energy Association warns rollout of domestic green technologies is being held back by 'pre-WWII' electrical standards
Renewables jobs and investment cools in the UK
Despite some bright spots, there are reasons to worry for the UK green energy industry, argues REA's Nina Skorupska
The end of the Big Six as we know them
The shake up amongst the Big Six energy companies should herald big benefits for the clean energy sector, according to REA's Nina Skorupska
Is 2018's electric vehicle sales slump just a bump in the road?
Latest SMMT figures show a slow start to 2018 for pure electric car sales - but is this a long term cause for concern or are consumers simply waiting for more models to hit the market?
Actions speak louder than words
The REA's James Court argues the government must do more to boost renewables if it wants to the really 'walk the walk' on green policy
Faraday Challenge: Coventry to house £80m national EV battery innovation facility
BEIS confirms new National Battery Manufacturing Development Facility to be situated in Coventry and Warwickshire as part of Faraday Challenge investment
Has the renewables sector been dealt a body blow by the Budget?
Philip Hammond yesterday announced no there would be no new support for renewables until 2025 - is this a sign of confidence in clean energy or the government turning its back on clean growth?
You don't need a crystal ball to know that renewables and energy storage are the future!
The REA's Nina Skorupska reflects on a Bonn Summit that provided further evidence the march of renewables is gathering momentum