MPs set to vote on Net Zero law
Motion to approve 2050 net zero target scheduled for Commons vote this afternoon, as campaigners call for government to match VAT policies with climate ambitions

First do no harm
Every government decision should be held to a simple question - 'is this helping or hindering our climate targets?' - argues the REA's Nina Skorupska

Actions speak louder than words
The REA's James Court argues the government must do more to boost renewables if it wants to the really 'walk the walk' on green policy