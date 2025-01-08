Net zero took great strides last year - but the UK must go further and faster in 2025

clock • 3 min read

Last year provided growth and resilience for the UK's green economy - we must grasp the opportunity to build on that further in 2025, writes the REA's CEO Trevor Hutchings

REview 24, the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology's (REA) annual report, tells a compelling story of growth, resilience, and forward momentum. This latest edition not only measures the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Net zero took great strides last year - but the UK must go further and faster in 2025

08 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

SBTi appoints former CCC chief executive David Kennedy as new CEO

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
03

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
04

Car park solar panels could generate 1.3GW of 'untapped' green electricity

08 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

JPMorgan joins exodus from Net Zero Banking Alliance

08 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Energy

Net zero took great strides last year - but the UK must go further and faster in 2025
Energy

Net zero took great strides last year - but the UK must go further and faster in 2025

Last year provided growth and resilience for the UK's green economy - we must grasp the opportunity to build on that further in 2025, writes the REA's CEO Trevor Hutchings

Trevor Hutchings, REA
clock 08 January 2025 • 3 min read
Zoisa North-Bond: 'We need people who challenge the status quo'
Energy

Zoisa North-Bond: 'We need people who challenge the status quo'

Octopus Energy boss explains the shortfalls of 'tweaking' old ways of thinking instead of creating something 'entirely new'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 January 2025 • 3 min read
Government pledges 'root and branch' upgrade for UK energy storage market
Energy

Government pledges 'root and branch' upgrade for UK energy storage market

Barriers to long-term energy storage projects are to be identified and addressed, according to government response to recent EAC report

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 January 2025 • 4 min read