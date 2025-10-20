Renewable Energy Association to acquire geothermal trade body

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
A geothermal drilling site
Image:

A geothermal drilling site

REA has agreed deal to acquire the Geothermal Energy Advancement Association and create a new Geothermal Energy Forum

The Renewable Energy Association (REA) has announced plans to join forces with the Geothermal Energy Advancement Association (GEAA) to create a new Geothermal Energy Forum within the REA, which will be...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'SAF Superhighway': Exolum confirms investment in 'UK's first independent SAF blending facility'

Study: Emissions from top meat and dairy companies rival those of Saudi Arabia

More on Energy

Study: UK's 'rapidly evolving' climate posing growing threat to energy security
Energy

Study: UK's 'rapidly evolving' climate posing growing threat to energy security

Weather events are having an 'increasingly significant' impact on electricity generation, demand, and infrastructure, warns Royal Meteorological Society

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 October 2025 • 5 min read
Renewable Energy Association to acquire geothermal trade body
Energy

Renewable Energy Association to acquire geothermal trade body

REA has agreed deal to acquire the Geothermal Energy Advancement Association and create a new Geothermal Energy Forum

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 October 2025 • 3 min read
OVO and Havenwise team up to launch 'greener' heat pump trial
Energy

OVO and Havenwise team up to launch 'greener' heat pump trial

Trial aims to test how to optimise heat pumps to run on renewable power

Amber Rolt
clock 17 October 2025 • 2 min read