REA: Nina Skorupska to step down after decade leading clean tech trade body

Trevor Hutchings has been appointed the next CEO of the Association for Renewable Energy & Clean Technology (REA), with Dr Nina Skorupska set to step down after 11 years at the helm of the trade body at the end of this month.

Confirming the news this morning, the REA said Hutchings would join the REA on 1 July, just days before the country goes to the polls for the general election.

Hutchings brings with him extensive experience working on clean energy development, the net zero transition, and environmental policy across the public, private, and NGO sectors. He has most recently served as partner for sustainability at consulting firm BIP.

The REA said Hutchings' immediate priority would be to urge the next government to put the energy transition and net zero "front and centre" in its legislative programme.

Hutchings said he was taking up the role at a time when the UK was at an "inflexion point" in the journey to a sustainable, lower carbon future.

"Net zero is within our grasp and the actions taken by the next administration will determine whether we get the job done," he said. "The businesses that make up the UK clean energy and technology industries - many of whom are our members - have the innovation, skills and expertise to cement the UK's position as climate leader.

"But the next government must take vital steps in providing the policy and fiscal regimes that encourage, rather than deter, investment. This is crucial in not only addressing the pernicious effects of carbon emissions but also reducing energy bills and providing domestic energy security."

Skorupska, who has been CEO of the REA since July 2013, said she was "thrilled" to be succeeded by Hutchings.

"We have achieved so much in the past decade and under his stewardship, the REA will continue to have a major influence within government and an effective voice for its members," she said. "I wish Trevor the very best in the future and thank the REA team, past and present, the REA board and all of the REA's members for their friendship and the support given to me over the past decade."

After standing down from the REA, Skorupska is set to join the Electricity System Operator and National Grid Distribution as an advisor, and will retain roles as non-executive director at construction and energy services company Royal BAM Group and as a board member at Transport for London (TfL).

Skorupska received a CBE for her services to the UK renewable energy sector and for promoting diversity in the energy industry in 2016.

The REA, which represents more than 500 companies and organisations working across the clean energy, waste, biomass, and clean technology sectors, last week published a series of policy proposals for the new government designed to drive the growth of the UK's green economy.

Martin Wright, chair of the REA, said Hutchings' "deep-rooted commitment" to the environment and sustainability and career experience would prove "invaluable" to the trade body.

"The UK's pathway towards net zero has reached yet another critical moment with a new government soon to be elected," he said. "The REA, under Trevor's leadership, will do everything to ensure that government, across every department, delivers on its net zero commitments and that it fosters a business environment that can accelerate the growth of the UK renewable and clean tech sectors."

Hutchings' career has included stints at energy services firm Gemserv and environmental campaign group WWF, as well as within Whitehall departments, and work with the European Commission. He is also chair of the Green Purposes Company, an entity set up by the government to safeguard the green mission of the Green Investment Bank, following its controversial sale to investment giant Macquarie in 2017.

