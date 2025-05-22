Government planning reforms should speed up the EV chargepoint rollout - but it could go further and faster still

Reforms in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill mean Section 50 licences would no longer be required to installed chargepoint at home - but it is a change the government could and should introduce right away, writes the REA's Matt Adams
The Planning and Infrastructure Bill currently making its way through Parliament is wide ranging in scope and has a key role to play in underpinning the clean energy transition. The REA (Renewable Energy...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis