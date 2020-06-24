prime minister
Government spending plans: The key green takeaways
Chancellor Sajid Javid announces extra funding for Defra and £30m net zero money for BEIS, among a number of green spending plans
How green is the government's Spending Review likely to be?
With both a no-deal Brexit and General Election potentially looming, could the Chancellor unveil any green spending tomorrow?
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps casts doubt on Heathrow expansion
Shapps questions whether third runway 'stacks up' on financial grounds and promises to take 'really, really close look' at case for expansion
Reports: PM to legally commit UK to net zero by 2050 before leaving office
Theresa May will push back against cost warnings and bring in net zero emissions goal before her successor takes over in Downing Street, reports suggest
'The science shows that you're wrong': Will British businesses challenge Trump over their climate fears?
The US President will meet with Theresa May and businesses in the UK this week - but will they really be bold enough to raise their concerns about US climate policy?
Rory Stewart: I will double UK foreign aid spent on climate change
Tory leadership hopeful wants to put climate change at the centre of DfID's work, and says the UK should massively expand its tree planting programme
Prime Minister champions role of offshore wind in post-Brexit Britain
UK will uphold environmental standards and press ahead with clean growth, Prime Minister declares during Brexit speech at an offshore wind factory
Number 10 denies government is planning to merge Departments for Business, Transport, and Culture
But Sun reports suggest proposal for new 'super-ministry' is under consideration, prompting fears climate change would slip down government priority list