Poll: UK swing voters fear Conservative Party is too weak on green policy

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow | Credit: Flickr, Treasury
Image:

Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow | Credit: Flickr, Treasury

Tory MPs warn PM against green policy backsliding as poll demonstrates strong voter backing for stronger government efforts to grow the green economy

The majority of UK swing voters want the government to do more to grow the green economy and the country's renewable energy capacity, according to fresh polling figures which have heightened calls this...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Government plots planning reforms to speed up major green infrastructure projects

Recycling firms issue investment warning after Defra again delays packaging reforms

Most read
01

Drax given green light for £500m 'hollow mountain' energy storage expansion in Scotland

26 July 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Credits where they are not due': As forest offsets once again face criticism, is an 'entirely new' approach needed?

26 July 2023 • 11 min read
03

'Global threshold for quality': Can ICVCM's new benchmark help build a 'high integrity' market for carbon credits?

27 July 2023 • 5 min read
04

BT to trial conversion of defunct on-street broadband cabinets into EV chargers

26 July 2023 • 3 min read
05

Poll: UK swing voters fear Conservative Party is too weak on green policy

26 July 2023 • 6 min read

More on Politics

Reaching net zero by 2050 won't happen if people feel left out of decisions
Politics

Reaching net zero by 2050 won't happen if people feel left out of decisions

The government should prioritise public climate engagement by setting up a 'Citizen Participation Service' service, writes Kathy Peach, director of the centre for collective intelligence design at Nesta

Kathy Peach, Nesta
clock 27 July 2023 • 4 min read
With the support of government, the public can power Britain to net zero
Politics

With the support of government, the public can power Britain to net zero

As the fallout from the Uxbridge byelection shows, educating and engaging the public must be put on an equal footing with policy design and regulatory change, writes Rachael Orr from Climate Outreach

Rachael Orr, Climate Outreach
clock 26 July 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Politics

Rishi Sunak calls for 'proportionate and pragmatic' approach to net zero - but businesses warn against green policy delays

But Prime Minister refuses to rule out potential watering down of fossil fuel car sales phase-out as attacks grow on both Conservative and Labour green policy agendas

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 July 2023 • 9 min read