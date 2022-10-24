Rishi Sunak to take reins as Prime Minister amid growing calls to accelerate net zero and nature agenda

Rishi Sunak has been crowned the UK's next Prime Minister today just seven weeks after losing the previous Conservative leadership campaign to Liz Truss, with former Chancellor facing immediate calls to throw his weight behind an ambitious net zero and nature-restoration agenda when he officially takes over the reins in Downing Street in the coming days.

Sunak clinched the backing of more than 180 Conservative MPs to succeed Truss, who resigned last Thursday after a chaotic and historically brief tenure at Number 10.

With former PM Boris Johnson yesterday announcing he would not be standing again for the leadership, and rival contender Penny Mordaunt failing to muster enough support among fellow MPs to pass the critical threshold of 100 backers, a Tory membership vote was avoided and Sunak was today unveiled as the winner by default.

Green business leaders will be hoping Sunak reaffirms his commitment to the UK's net zero target and provide markets with much-needed policy clarity to support the net zero transition following weeks of political turmoil, policy U-turns and economic upheaval.

In a short speech earlier, Sunak gave little inkling as to his precise policy plans or his strategy for tackling the UK's economic crisis, but promised to serve as PM "with integrity and humility", in a clear signal of intent to move away from the chaos of the past two Downing Street inhabitants.

However, after paying tribute to outgoing PM Truss, he warned of challenges ahead for the UK economy.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," he said in a speech delivered from the Conservative party headquarters in Westminster. "We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together."

With Sunak having yet to set out a clear plan for government, there are myriad outstanding questions as to precisely what shape his agenda could take as PM, and how much of Truss's hugely controversial nature and energy plans he might choose to take forward or ditch.

As such, it remains to be seen whether recent government moves under Truss to lift the ban on fracking in England, ramp up domestic oil and gas production in the North Sea, re-evaluate post-Brexit nature-friendly farming subsidies, and revamp or ditch more than 570 EU-derived environmental protections, might still be taken forward under Sunak's watch.

It also remains to be seen whether Sunak will retain the previous government's pledge to lift the moratorium on onshore wind in order to bolster energy security, but at the same time ban solar development from much of England's farmland, a decision that has been panned by farmers, economists, climate and energy experts alike.

During the previous Tory leadership contest over the summer, Sunak had previously promised to maintain the effective ban on onshore wind, while - like Truss - he also voiced concern about the rollout of large-scale solar farms on UK farmland.

However, Sunak also repeatedly voiced his backing for the UK's net zero and nature targets, and signalled that more support would be needed to boost energy efficiency across the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock - an issue seen as a top priority for tackling the ongoing energy crisis.

The Conservative Environment Network (CEN), the caucus of well over 100 Tory MPs that has been instrumental in seeking to keep environmental and climate issues on the Party's agenda this year, welcomed Sunak's leadership context victory today.

"We're delighted that [Sunak] signed our pledge to continue the Conservative Party's environmental leadership, deliver net zero by 2050 and halt the decline of nature by 2030," it said in a statement today.

Congratulations @RishiSunak! We're delighted that he signed our pledge to continue the Conservative Party's environmental leadership, deliver net zero by 2050 and halt the decline of nature by 2030.



Read Rishi's message to CEN councillors and supporters:https://t.co/rUAOb1OyVl — Conservative Environment Network (@CEN_HQ) October 24, 2022

The emergency leadership contest triggered by Truss' resignation last week came to a close after lunch time today when Sunak's last remaining rival, Mordaunt, pulled out of the contest just ahead of the 2pm deadline for MP nominations. Johnson withdrew from the contest yesterday evening.

With just weeks to go until world leaders meet in Sharm El Sheikh for the critical upcoming UN climate summit, it means Sunak will face an immediate test of his commitment to combatting climate change, with the UK set to officially hand over the reins of its COP Presidency to Egypt at COP27.

Truss refused to confirm whether she would be attending the summit in person, despite calls from UN officials and COP26 President Alok Sharma to do so, while media reports claimed she had also told King Charles not to attend.

It remains to be seen whether Sunak will attend COP27 in person nor how he will contend with updating the UK's Net Zero Strategy. By the end of next March, the government has been ordered to provide further detail on its plans to deliver on the UK's statutory climate targets, after the High Court earlier this year ruled that its Net Zero Strategy lacked requisite detail.

In his two years as Chancellor, before his resignation helped spell the end of Johnson's tumultuous time in Number 10, Sunak signed off on the UK's overarching Net Zero Strategy, vowed to make the UK the "world's first net zero financial hub", and oversaw the introduction of new climate risk reporting rules for publicly listed companies and financial institutions.

But he also came under fire for repeatedly refusing to unlock further funding to enhance domestic energy efficiency, while also slashing overseas development aid, cutting air passenger duty, and freezing fuel duty.

Business leaders today said it was now critical for the new PM - Britain's third in two months - to accelerate the delivery of net zero and nature restoration in order to provide a more stable investment environment to help guard against worsening economic headwinds facing the UK.

"Businesses are clear that the net zero transition presents one of the largest investment opportunities of this decade, and they see well-designed environmental regulation as a crucial driver in creating jobs and increasing the UK's long-term resilience," said Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group. "We call on the new Prime Minister to throw his full weight behind the net zero transition and rapidly enact the policies that will help accelerate the low carbon investment that the UK economy urgently needs."

Sunak, who will be the UK's first non-white Prime Minister, is expected to officially take office on either in the coming days, once a meeting with the King has been agreed.

Kierra Box, a campaigner from Friends of the Earth, said recent political chaos and "environmental back-pedalling" had added to the significant array of challenges facing the new Prime Minister amid a simultaneous cost of living and climate crisis.

"If Rishi Sunak plans to outlast his predecessor, he must learn from her mistakes, abandon runaway deregulation and the attack on nature and choose the sensible solutions to the cost of living and climate crises," she said. "That means saying no to more fossil fuels - including a new coal mine in Cumbria - as well as fixing our heat-leaking homes and boosting investment in cheap, clean popular renewables, which will lower bills and harmful emissions."