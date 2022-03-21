Energy Security Strategy: Are the PM and Chancellor at loggerheads over the role of green energy?

As the Chancellor puts the finishing touches to this week's mini-Budget and Number 10 looks to finalise drafts of its Energy Security Strategy, speculation is mounting as to whether net zero policies will be centred or sidelined in the UK's economic response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the cost of living crisis it has further exacerbated.

With calls continuing to grow for the government to deliver a major energy efficiency and clean heating drive that can decarbonise homes and make UK consumers less vulnerable to surging international gas prices, reports over the weekend suggested there is a growing rift between the Prime Minister and Chancellor over the role certain forms of clean energy should play in the forthcoming strategies. Meanwhile, the oil and gas industry is preparing for its first licensing round in two years, with the CEO of the Oil and Gas Authority - which changed its name this morning to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) - telling the Financial Times over the weekend it expects to hold its first licensing round since 2020 this year.

The upcoming Energy Security Strategy and Spring Statement are expected to set out the government's response to soaring energy bills, with households in the UK just days away from a near 50 per cent increase in energy bills next month, after the energy price cap was adjusted in response to surging gas prices. The Treasury last month announced a major package of support, which will see households provided with a loan of £200 to help curb the uplift in bills. But since then inflation has continued to rise prompting widespread calls for Ministers to do more to stop millions of households being pushed into fuel poverty.

Recent days have seen a flurry of public appeals to Ministers, from business groups, trade unions, Anglican and Catholic Bishops, the Conservative Environment Network and the Net Zero Support Group of MPs, all of which have called for a more ambitious package of short and medium-term support that includes significant new investment in energy efficiency programmes and clean energy capacity. Meanwhile, fresh analysis published over the weekend by Carbon Brief noted that the impact of David Cameron's decision to pare back clean heat, household insulation, and renewable power funding are now costing each British household £150 annually in higher bills, or £8.4bn across the whole economy.

However, comments made by a number of senior minsters over the weekend suggest calls for government to step up the net zero agenda in response to rising gas prices may not be cutting across the top rungs of government. On the BBC's Sunday Morning show, Chancellor Rishi Sunak refused to rule out the possibility of a 5p cut to fuel duty in the Spring Statement, and stated that he supported a "pragmatic, measured, focused" approach to net zero. His comments came as Conservative Party Chair Oliver Dowden told the party's Spring Conference that the "British people want to see a bit more Conservative pragmatism, and a bit less net zero dogma".

With Boris Johnson just a week ago writing in the Telegraph that green energy would be at the heart of the government's response to the Ukraine crisis and rising energy bills, there appear to be divisions at the heart of government over the extent to which the net zero transition should be accelerated to help tackle rising bills. Over the weekend, the Telegraph reported that Johnson and Sunak are at loggerheads over the role of nuclear in the energy strategy. The news came as the Financial Times reported that the two politicians' increasingly strained relationship was partly responsible for the delays to the Energy Security Strategy, which is now no longer expected this week. The paper reported that the Chancellor was pushing for more time to establish the costs of renewable and nuclear energy deployment, amid what sources have described as a growing rift between Johnson and Sunak in the fall out from the 'partygate' scandal.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is to chair a roundtable with leaders from the nuclear industry on Monday to discuss domestic projects and told the Conservative Spring Conference that the government intended to place some "big bets of nuclear power" as part of its response to the Ukraine crisis, including through plans to both build a new generation of mini-nuclear reactors with Rolls Royce and deliver some new large reactors. Johnson is reportedly "privately frustrated" with Sunak over his "apparent resistance" to nuclear, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

It remains to be seen to what extent costs concerns will hurt the government's pivot to green energy in the wake of the cost of living crisis and war in Ukraine. Sunak has shown muted enthusiasm for the UK's net zero agenda to date and has long been criticised by campaigners for his failure to unlock more funding for energy efficiency programmes and adjust the UK's tax regime to better support the transition to a low carbon economy.

However, in a letter to the CEO of the UK's new National Infrastructure Bank late last week, the Chancellor did stress the need to "make rapid progress on net zero goals" to deliver energy resilience in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In the missive, he urged John Flint to ramp up investment in net zero projects, including low carbon energy projects and investments that improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

The reports of tensions within Whitehall come just a few days after the government rejected advice from the International Energy Agency (IEA) for how it could reduce oil demand in the UK in the wake of Russia's squeeze on energy markets. A 10-point plan published by the energy authority recommended that advanced economies like the UK introduce car-free Sundays and work from home policies, and make public transport, active travel, and car sharing more affordable and attractive in response to soaring oil prices and the growing desire to end Russian fossil fuel imports to Europe. But a government spokesman told The Times: "There is absolutely no need to apply this guidance in the UK, and the recommendations are not under consideration. We have no issues with either gas or oil supply. Unlike Europe we are not dependent on Russian energy imports."

The UK may not be directly dependent on Russian energy imports to the same extent as its European neighbours, but experts have made abundantly clear that without bolder policies to help reduce consumers' reliance on fossil fuels the UK will remain exposed to the vagaries of international gas markets in the long-run, making it easy for President Putin and others to weaponise their dominance of global fossil fuel supplies. After all, gas prices are set internationally, and no amount of domestic oil and gas production can bring down costs for consumers.

As such, in terms of geopolitics, economics, and the climate there is much riding on the policy documents due in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen if the PM and Chancellor can overcome their differences and agree an ambitious energy security policy programme, but the huge breadth of the consensus on the need to ramp up both energy efficiency improvements and clean energy capacity could hardly be clearer.

